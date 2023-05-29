Technology News
Boat Airdopes Genesis TWS earbuds are available in Active Black, White Purity, and Oceana colour options.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 May 2023 19:29 IST
Photo Credit: Boat India

Boat Airdopes Genesis TWS earbuds price in India is set at Rs. 1,999

Highlights
  • Boat Airdopes Genesis TWS earbuds feature a 65ms low latency mode
  • The earbuds offer support for Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity
  • The Boat Airdopes Genesis TWS earbuds case has a 400mAh battery

Boat Airdopes Genesis true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds were launched in India on Monday. The new TWS earbuds are equipped with 13mm drivers. They are claimed to offer up to 54 hours of playback including the charging case, which packs a 400mAh battery. The earphones are available in three colour options. They support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and offer a "Beast" mode with a 65ms low latency connection. The Boat Airdopes Genesis TWS earbuds also feature in-ear detection and have an IPX5 rating for water resistance.

Boat Airdopes Genesis TWS earbuds price in India, availability

The Boat Airdopes Genesis TWS earbuds price in India has been set at Rs. 1,999. They are currently listed on Boat's online store as well as Amazon. The TWS earbuds will be sold in three colour options — Active Black, White Purity, and Oceana.

Boat Airdopes Genesis TWS earbuds specifications, features

The Boat Airdopes Genesis TWS earbuds are equipped with 13mm drivers with a frequency response range of 20-20KHz. They are claimed to offer 54 hours of playback time on a single charge. The charging case packs a 400mAh battery and supports USB Type-C charging, along with an "ASAP charging" mode that offers an hour of battery life with 5 minutes in the case. The earbuds feature 35mAh batteries, according to the company.

The newly launched Boat Airdopes Genesis TWS earbuds support in-ear detection. The newly launched earphones support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and support the company's ENx algorithm, which is claimed to remove environmental noise during calls. It also features touch controls to activate the voice assistant on a connected smartphone.

For gamers, the Boat Airdopes Genesis TWS earbuds feature a "Beast" mode for gaming, which is said to offer 65ms low latency. The earbuds also have an IPX5 rating for water resistance. 

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
