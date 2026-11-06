JBL Professional 3 Series MkIII studio monitors have been launched alongside the JBL 310S MkIII powered subwoofer. The new lineup includes the JBL 305P MkIII, 306P MkIII and 308P MkIII studio monitors. The latest lineup comes with redesigned acoustic systems and new Class D amplification. The JBL 305P MkIII is a 5-inch two-way monitor, while the JBL 306P MkIII is a 6.5-inch two-way monitor. JBL 308P MkIII is an 8-inch two-way monitor with 41Hz extension.

The price details of the JBL Professional 3 Series MkIII family are yet to be announced. The new range is confirmed to be available starting November 3, 2026, across Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Availability in North America will begin on January 7 next year.

JBL 3 Series MkIII Studio Monitors, 310S MkIII Subwoofer Features, Specifications

The JBL 305P MkIII, 306P MkIII and 308P MkIII studio monitors feature redesigned high-frequency and low-frequency drivers paired with an updated JBL Image Control Waveguide. The company states that the new acoustic system delivers wider listening coverage, improved stereo imaging and reduced distortion.

The JBL 305P MkIII is a 5-inch two-way studio monitor. It offers a low-frequency extension of 45Hz, peak sound pressure level of 109 dB, and 86W Class D amplification. The JBL 306P MkIII has a 6.5-inch two-way configuration and is designed for project studios. It delivers a low-frequency extension of 43Hz, peak sound pressure level of 112 dB, and 110W Class D amplification.

The JBL 308P MkIII comes with an 8-inch two-way configuration. It has a low-frequency extension of 41Hz, peak sound pressure level of 113dB, and 110W Class D amplification.

The monitor sports JBL's front-firing Slipstream port design. All models in the new lineup feature Class D amplification. They also include balanced Neutrik combo inputs and selectable +4 dBu/-10 dBV input sensitivity for compatibility with studio interfaces, mixers and playback equipment. They have four one-touch room controls that offer 81 corrective EQ combinations, allowing users to adjust the sound.

JBL has also included integrated M4 mounting points across the full-range models. The lineup supports stereo, 2.1, surround and immersive audio configurations.

The JBL 310S MkIII powered subwoofer features a 10-inch driver. It is designed for stereo, 2.1, surround and immersive monitoring systems. It delivers a low-frequency extension of 26Hz, a peak sound pressure level of 116dB, and 300W Class D amplification.