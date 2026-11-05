Zomato has expanded the distance users can order food from with its new Limitless Delivery feature. It lets customers browse restaurants located up to 40km away, making it possible to order from popular spots in other parts of the city that would normally fall outside their delivery range. The feature has started rolling out across seven Indian cities. Users can find eligible restaurants through a dedicated section on the app or look them up directly.

Zomato Limitless Delivery: How It Works

The new feature changes how far users can order from on Zomato. Instead of being restricted to restaurants near their delivery address, they can now place orders from participating eateries up to 40km away within the same city, the company said in a press release.

Zomato has added a dedicated Limitless Delivery link under the Explore More section on its homepage. Tapping it takes users to a list of restaurants available through the feature. Those who already have a particular place in mind can also search for it directly on the app and order as usual.

Users in Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune and Hyderabad can now use Limitless Delivery to order from restaurants across their city. Zomato has not said if or when it will extend the service to other locations.

Zomato has also rolled out Host Mode, previously referred to as the Mehmaan Mode, for people placing group food orders. Switching it on hides prices across the app, including restaurant menus and the cart. This means hosts can pass their phones around and let friends or family pick and add whatever they want without having to think about the bill.

Once everyone has made their choices, the host can switch off Host Mode, check the total and place the order. The app requires the phone's passcode or biometric authentication to turn Host Mode off.