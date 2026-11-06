Lumio Adds YouTube Shorts Feed to TLDR With New Flix Feature

Lumio has added a new feature to its TLDR platform, giving users another way to find movies, shows and music to watch. Called Flix, it brings a feed of curated YouTube Shorts to the platform, with videos covering everything from trailers and clips to reviews. Users can follow up on titles that catch their attention and find out where they are available to watch. Flix can be accessed on Lumio devices and through the web.

Lumio Flix Feature: How It Works

Flix is now part of TLDR, with a feed of YouTube Shorts featuring movie trailers, clips and reviews, along with videos about shows and music, Lumio India revealed in an X post. Users can scroll through the feed and tap Watch on a video to find the app where the title is available. The company has not said how it picks videos or whether it will recommend content based on users' viewing interests.

Lumio first introduced TLDR with its Vision smart TVs in April 2025. At the time, the platform focused on sports and music, with live scores, match schedules and highlights alongside music playlists and new releases. Lumio also added a dedicated TLDR button to the TV remote, so users could open the platform without navigating through the menus.

The company later brought TLDR to its Arc 5 and Arc 7 smart projectors, launched in India in July 2025. The platform is available on supported Lumio Vision TVs and Arc projectors. Users can also access it through its website.

In June this year, Lumio expanded its Vision 9 (2026) and Vision 7 (2026) smart TV lineups in India with new 55-inch variants. Both models were initially launched in April with 65-inch screens, while the smaller versions went on sale in June through Amazon and Flipkart. The Vision 9 uses a QD-Mini LED panel, while the Vision 7 comes with a QLED screen. Both TVs also run TLDR 2.0, Lumio's content discovery platform.