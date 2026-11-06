Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Lumio Adds YouTube Shorts Feed to TLDR With New Flix Feature

Lumio Adds YouTube Shorts Feed to TLDR With New Flix Feature

Lumio first introduced TLDR with its Vision smart TVs in April 2025.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 November 2026 07:00 IST
Lumio Adds YouTube Shorts Feed to TLDR With New Flix Feature

Photo Credit: Lumio

Users can browse videos covering music as well as entertainment

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Flix features trailers, clips and reviews about movies and shows
  • The Watch option takes users to the app hosting a featured title
  • Users can also access the TLDR platform through the web
Advertisement

Lumio has added a new feature to its TLDR platform, giving users another way to find movies, shows and music to watch. Called Flix, it brings a feed of curated YouTube Shorts to the platform, with videos covering everything from trailers and clips to reviews. Users can follow up on titles that catch their attention and find out where they are available to watch. Flix can be accessed on Lumio devices and through the web.

Lumio Flix Feature: How It Works

Flix is now part of TLDR, with a feed of YouTube Shorts featuring movie trailers, clips and reviews, along with videos about shows and music, Lumio India revealed in an X post. Users can scroll through the feed and tap Watch on a video to find the app where the title is available. The company has not said how it picks videos or whether it will recommend content based on users' viewing interests.

VoltLumio Discussion
Explore More...

Lumio first introduced TLDR with its Vision smart TVs in April 2025. At the time, the platform focused on sports and music, with live scores, match schedules and highlights alongside music playlists and new releases. Lumio also added a dedicated TLDR button to the TV remote, so users could open the platform without navigating through the menus.

The company later brought TLDR to its Arc 5 and Arc 7 smart projectors, launched in India in July 2025. The platform is available on supported Lumio Vision TVs and Arc projectors. Users can also access it through its website.

In June this year, Lumio expanded its Vision 9 (2026) and Vision 7 (2026) smart TV lineups in India with new 55-inch variants. Both models were initially launched in April with 65-inch screens, while the smaller versions went on sale in June through Amazon and Flipkart. The Vision 9 uses a QD-Mini LED panel, while the Vision 7 comes with a QLED screen. Both TVs also run TLDR 2.0, Lumio's content discovery platform.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lumio, Lumio Flix, Flix, TLDR, Lumio TLDR, YouTube Shorts, Lumio Vision 9, Lumio Vision 7, Lumio Arc 5, Lumio Arc 7
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Hackers Exploited Chrome and Qualcomm Vulnerabilities to Target Android Devices: Report

Related Stories

Lumio Adds YouTube Shorts Feed to TLDR With New Flix Feature
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Signature 27 With This Flagship Snapdragon SoC Debuts: See Price
  2. Lumio Adds YouTube Shorts Feed to TLDR With New Flix Feature
  3. Oppo Announces ColorOS 17 Rollout Dates for November: Check List
#Latest Stories
  1. Lumio Adds YouTube Shorts Feed to TLDR With New Flix Feature
  2. Hackers Exploited Chrome and Qualcomm Vulnerabilities to Target Android Devices: Report
  3. Zomato Rolls Out Limitless Delivery in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, More Indian Cities
  4. WhatsApp for Android Could Soon Let You Preview Chats Without Opening Them
  5. Motorola Signature 27 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Chipset: Price, Specifications
  6. Bitget Launches Open Custody Network for Trading Without Exchange Custody
  7. Oppo to Launch a Phone With Massive 12,000mAh Battery: Report
  8. XRP Ledger Patches Bug That Threatened Token Minting Security
  9. Oppo Reno 17 Series Launch Date Announced; Set to Arrive Alongside Oppo Pad Air 6, Watch 5
  10. iQOO Z12 Lite 5G Specifications Leaked, Could Launch as iQOO Z12 SE 5G
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »