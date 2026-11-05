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  • Asus Zenbook 14 (2026) Launched in India With Intel, AMD and Snapdragon Chips, Up to 33 Hour Battery Life

Asus Zenbook 14 (2026) Launched in India With Intel, AMD and Snapdragon Chips, Up to 33-Hour Battery Life

All three variants of the Asus Zenbook 14 run Windows 11 Home.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 5 November 2026 13:35 IST
Asus Zenbook 14 (2026) Launched in India With Intel, AMD and Snapdragon Chips, Up to 33-Hour Battery Life

Photo Credit: Asus

The laptop supports USB Type-C fast charging and ships with a 68W adaptor

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Highlights
  • Price of the Asus Zenbook 14 in India starts at Rs. 1,36,990
  • The laptop features up to a 3K 120Hz OLED touchscreen display
  • Asus claims the 70Wh battery delivers up to 33 hours of usage
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Asus Zenbook 14 was launched in India on Thursday. The laptop is offered with Intel Core Ultra, AMD Ryzen AI, and Snapdragon X processors, depending on the variant. It sports a 3K 120Hz OLED touchscreen and a claimed NPU performance of up to 50 TOPS. Asus says the Zenbook 14's 70Wh battery can deliver up to 33 hours of usage on a single charge. Alongside the laptop, the company has introduced the ZenMouse MD202, which features a Ceraluminum top cover and multi-device connectivity.

Asus Zenbook 14 Price in India and Availability

The price of the Asus Zenbook 14 in India starts at Rs. 1,36,990. It is available in three configurations, with Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm processors. The top-end Intel Core Ultra 9 variant is priced at Rs. 1,67,990, while the laptop with the AMD Ryzen AI 7 processor costs Rs. 1,56,990.

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Meanwhile, the price of the Asus ZenMouse MD202 in India is set at Rs. 6,999.

The Asus Zenbook 14 will be available for purchase through Asus Exclusive Stores, the Asus E-shop, Amazon, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales and authorised retail partners across the country. According to the company, buyers can also opt for financing offers, including no-cost EMI and low-cost EMI options.

Asus Zenbook 14 Features, Specifications

The Asus Zenbook 14 (UX3480AA) sports a 14-inch 3K (2,880x1,800 pixels) ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,100 nits of HDR peak brightness, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. Meanwhile, the AMD-powered UX3480KA features a 14-inch Full-HD+ (1,920x1,200 pixels) OLED touchscreen with a 60Hz refresh rate and stylus support. Lastly, the Snapdragon-powered UX3480QA gets a 14-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

On the performance front, the Zenbook 14 is offered with three processor options. The top-end UX3480AA configuration is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 386H processor, with up to 16 cores and 16 threads. The UX3480KA variant features an AMD Ryzen AI 7 345 processor with six cores and 12 threads, while the entry-level UX3480QA model uses a Snapdragon X X1-26-100 chipset with eight cores and eight threads.

Asus claims up to 50 TOPS of NPU performance on the Intel and AMD configurations, while the Snapdragon variant offers up to 45 TOPS. All three variants of the Asus Zenbook 14 run Windows 11 Home. They come with 16GB of onboard LPDDR5X RAM and a 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4 on the Intel and AMD models, while the Snapdragon variant supports Bluetooth 5.3. The Intel model includes a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The AMD variant gets one USB Type-A port, USB 4.0 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Snapdragon model includes one USB Type-A port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Asus Zenbook 14 is said to deliver up to 33 hours of battery life on a single charge. The Intel configuration is listed with a 70Wh battery, while the AMD model has a 50Wh battery. The laptop supports USB Type-C fast charging and ships with a 68W adaptor.

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Further reading: Asus Zenbook 14, Asus ZenBook 14 price in India, Asus ZenBook 14 Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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