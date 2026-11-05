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WhatsApp for Android Could Soon Let You Preview Chats Without Opening Them

Users will reportedly be able to access the preview by tapping and holding a conversation in the chat list.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 5 November 2026 20:16 IST
WhatsApp for Android Could Soon Let You Preview Chats Without Opening Them

Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp already offers a similar chat preview experience on iOS

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Highlights
  • WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new chat preview feature
  • It could also introduce additional options to manage chats from preview
  • The chat preview feature is currently under development
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WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new chat preview feature for its Android app. This functionality could allow users to read recent messages without opening the chat on WhatsApp. The functionality is already available on the iOS app. Users will reportedly be able to access the preview by tapping and holding a conversation in the chat list. It will display recent messages in a separate window, with a scrollable interface that allows users to browse through the conversation without opening it. This feature is said to be in development and not yet available for beta testing.

WhatsApp Testing A Contextual Chat Preview

As reported by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will let users preview a chat without opening it.  With this upcoming update, when users long-press on a conversation, the app will reportedly show the preview of the conversation at the top of a new action menu. This functionality would make the chats more accessible without opening them.

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Alongside the preview, the contextual menu is said to include options to mark a conversation as read, pin it, archive it, select it or delete it. A separate 'More options' section will reportedly provide additional controls, including lock the chat, add the conversation to a list, view chat info, and create home screen shortcuts. The report also includes a screenshot of the contextual chat preview feature. 

whatsapp chat preview wabetainfo WhatsApp

Photo Credit: Wabetainfo

 

The chat preview feature could also allow users to read incoming messages without creating read receipts. This means messages will only be marked as read when users open the conversation normally.

WhatsApp already offers a similar chat preview experience on iOS. However, the upcoming Android preview card is expected to provide a scrollable preview, giving users more flexibility when reading recent conversations.

The chat preview feature is currently under development and is not yet available for beta testing. WhatsApp is likely to introduce it through a future update.

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Further reading: WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp, WhatsApp Features, WhatsApp Update
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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