Oppo A7 Pro Max was launched in select global markets earlier this year, in September. The handset is equipped with a 10,000mAh battery, which is currently the largest cell the company has packed in a handset. Now, it appears that the smartphone maker is planning to launch another handset that could be equipped with a significantly larger 12,000mAh battery. The upcoming phone has reportedly been spotted on a certification database in China. The listing also suggests that the phone could ship with 5G connectivity. However, the marketing name, pricing details, launch timeline, and specifications remain under wraps.

Oppo Phone With a 12,000mAh Battery Listed With The Model Number PNC110

XpertPick reports that an unspecified Oppo smartphone has been spotted on the MIIT database in China, suggesting that it could be launched soon. The handset appears with the model number PNC110. The upcoming phone could be equipped with the largest battery Oppo has equipped a handset with. The Oppo PNC110 was reportedly spotted with a 11,640mAh rated capacity cell or a battery with a typical rated capacity of 12,000mAh.

If this is true, the upcoming handset could replace the Oppo A7 Pro Max as Oppo's phone with the largest battery. The handset was launched in multiple countries outside China in September at a starting price of EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 61,000) for the base 6GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. The phone boasts a 10,000mAh battery and supports 80W wired fast charging. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm, along with an Adreno 629 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

Moreover, the Oppo A7 Pro Max features a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) AMOLED display, with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, up to a 330Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 1,800 nits peak brightness in HBM.

In the camera department, the handset carries a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) main shooter with dual-axis optical image stabilisation. The Oppo A7 Pro Max also features a 2-megapixel macro sensor on the back. On the front, the smartphone sports a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) camera for selfies and video calls with a 100-degree field of view.