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Oppo Reno 17 Series Launch Date Announced; Set to Arrive Alongside Oppo Pad Air 6, Watch 5

Oppo Reno 17 series is currently available for pre-order via the Oppo China online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 5 November 2026 17:45 IST
Oppo Reno 17 Series Launch Date Announced; Set to Arrive Alongside Oppo Pad Air 6, Watch 5

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 17 series phones are expected to feature different SoCs

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Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 17 series will sport a flat display
  • Oppo Reno 17 series will feature a metal mid-frame
  • Oppo has yet to reveal the pricing details
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Oppo Reno 17 series is now confirmed to be launched in China next week, as the tech firm announces the launch date. The lineup is expected to initially include two models, namely Oppo Reno 17 and Oppo Reno 17 Pro. Along with the smartphones, the company will also launch the Oppo Pad Air 6 and Oppo Watch 5 in the country. The upcoming devices are already listed on the company's website for pre-order. The company recently teased the design of the Oppo Reno 17 series, which is shown to sport a flat display. The standard model is expected to sport a 6.5-inch display.

Oppo Reno 17 Series Set to Launch in China on November 9

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, the smartphone maker announced that the Oppo Reno 17 series will be launched in China on November 9. The company will also unveil its next-generation tablet, namely the Oppo Pad Air 6, and smartwatch, dubbed Oppo Watch 5. The lineup is expected to comprise the Oppo Reno 17 and Oppo Reno 17 Pro. The lineup is currently available for pre-order in China via the Oppo online store.

The company has already teased that the Oppo Reno 17 series will sport a flat rear panel and a flat display. The power button will be placed on the right side of the handsets, along with the volume controls. Meanwhile, the left side could be left clean. Recently, a report highlighted that the standard model will sport a 6.5-inch display, and the Oppo Reno 17 Pro will be equipped with a 6.3-inch touchscreen.

The Oppo Reno 17 and Reno 17 Pro could go on sale in the country in 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage options. Moreover, the two could be offered in Cocoa Brown, Encounter Cat, Ice Moon White, Snow White, and Starlight Pink(translated from Chinese) colour options. The Oppo Reno 17 will reportedly be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 17 Pro is said to ship with the MediaTek Dimensity 8550 SoC. The standard and the Pro models will reportedly pack 7,200mAh and 8,000mAh batteries, respectively. For optics, the handsets will reportedly carry a triple rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

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Further reading: Oppo Reno 17 Series, Oppo Reno 17, Oppo, Oppo Reno 17 Series Launch
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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