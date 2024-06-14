Technology News
  Marshall Minor IV With 12mm Dynamic Drivers, Bluetooth Multipoint Support Launched in India

Marshall Minor IV With 12mm Dynamic Drivers, Bluetooth Multipoint Support Launched in India

Marshall Minor IV TWS headset has an IPX4 rating for splash resistance.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 June 2024 12:44 IST
Marshall Minor IV With 12mm Dynamic Drivers, Bluetooth Multipoint Support Launched in India

Photo Credit: Marshall

Marshall Minor IV comes in a black leather-textured finish

Highlights
  • Marshall Minor IV succeeds the Marshall Minor III
  • The earphones are compatible with the Marshall Bluetooth app
  • The Marshall Minor IV charging case supports USB Type-C charging
Marshall Minor IV was launched in India on Thursday. The company's latest pair of true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones are equipped with 12mm dynamic drivers and dual microphones. They support multipoint Bluetooth connectivity and can be configured via the Marshall Bluetooth application. The earphones also have touch-enabled controls that help users control music playback as well as answer or reject calls. They also support a customisable equaliser that offers a personalised experience. The earbuds arrive with an IPX4 water resistance rating and are offered in a single colourway. 

Marshall Minor IV price in India, availability

Marshall Minor IV price in India is set at Rs. 11,999 and will be available for sale via the official Marshall website starting June 15, according to the company. The company's audio products are also available for purchase via retail stores in the country.

The earphones and the charging case are offered in a black leather-textured colourway. 

Marshall Minor IV specifications, features

The newly announced Marshall Minor IV TWS headset is equipped with a 12mm dynamic driver along with two microphones on each earphone. It shares a similar in-ear design as the previous generation Marshall Minor III, but the shape of the earbuds is slightly altered, and the company says it is designed to offer a more comfortable fit.

The wireless headset can be configured via the Marshall Bluetooth application, which allows users to customise equaliser settings for a more personalised sound experience. The touch controls on the stem of the earphones allow users to manage music player controls and answer or reject calls.

The Marshall Minor IV come with Bluetooth LE Audio technology and support for multipoint connectivity. The latter allows users to pair the TWS earphones with more than one electronic device simultaneously, like a smartphone and a tablet or a laptop. The earphones also come with an IPX4 rating for splash resistance.

The Marshall Minor IV earphones are claimed to offer a playback time of up to seven hours on a single charge. With the charging case, the total battery life of the earphones is claimed to be more than 30 hours. Fifteen minutes of charging can deliver up to three hours of playback, according to Marshall. The charging case takes two hours to charge completely, from zero to 100 percent, via a USB Type-C port. 

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Marshall Minor IV, Marshall Minor IV India launch, Marshall Minor IV price in India, Marshall Minor IV specifications, Marshall
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
