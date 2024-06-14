Technology News

MiCA Crypto Framework Finalised By European Banking Authority Ahead of July Deadline

The European Banking Authority (EBA) has published the final draft technical standards that will govern its Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) rules.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 June 2024 12:51 IST
MiCA Crypto Framework Finalised By European Banking Authority Ahead of July Deadline

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Maximalfocus

Regulations on asset-referenced tokens (ARTs) and e-money tokens (EMTs) made it big on EBA’s guidelines

Highlights
  • MiCA was approved in October 2022 and went into effect last June
  • The ESMA has also provided legal inputs on MiCA
  • MiCA aims at curbing market manipulation instances for Web3
Advertisement

MiCA — or Markets in Crypto Assets — technical standards have been published by the European Banking Authority (EBA) on Thursday. Ahead of the upcoming July deadline, the EBA has published a detailed set of guidelines around technical standards that Web3 firms operating in the region will soon be mandated to adhere to. The aim is to ensure that the Web3 sector in the EU is safe, both financially as well as technically. The European Union (EU), last year, became one of the first regions in the world to regulate the crypto and Web3 sector with its MiCA regulations.

In January 2023, the EU had said that it could take up to eighteen months for the EBA to provide guidelines on the technical standards for MiCA regulations – a task that now stands completed before the estimated deadline.

MiCA regulations published by the EBA: What's new

The EBA has addressed a number of issues in its final draft of technical standards for MiCA, including those related to liquidity requirements, stress testing programme, asset reserves, and recovery plans, the EBA wrote in its official announcement.

Regulatory oversight on asset-referenced tokens (ARTs) and e-money tokens (EMTs) are also part of the EBA's guidelines. While ARTs maintain a stable value by being linked to other assets or fiat currencies, EMTs are digital representations of traditional fiat currencies. CBDCs (central bank digital currencies) are part of the EMT category of crypto assets.

“These standards specify the criteria for the assessment of higher degree of risk and a minimum set of requirements for the design and implementation of their stress-testing programmes,” the EBA said on Thursday. It has also spelled out the procedure for authorities to determine the timeline of 25 working days for token issuers to increase and manage their own funds, eliminating risks for the holders of their tokens.

Token issuers within the EU have also been directed to adjust their own funds to three percent of the average reserve of their significant assets. Furthermore, the EBA has identified that crypto assets backed by real estate or commodities can be seen as highly valuable tools for liquidity.

The EBA joined forces with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) to work on these guidelines that makes the MiCA regulation more comprehensive.

Both organisations agreed that that recovery plans for Web3 firms need to be properly streamlined to safeguard EU's investor base in light of the collapse of major crypto projects like FTX and Terra, that had left the sector reeling in 2022.

“These envisage procedures for identifying, measuring and managing liquidity risk, a contingency policy and mitigation tools as well as minimum aspects of liquidity stress testing. Considering the feedback received during the consultation period, the Guidelines further specify the content of the communication and disclosure plan,” the EBA said in its announcement.

About EU's MiCA regulations

The Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) framework was approved by the EU in October 2022 by the European Parliament Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON). The legislation entered into force in June 2023.

The aim of this legislation is to ensure consumer protection, prevent market manipulation, and curb financial crimes linked to digital assets in the EU.

“MiCA has been pivotal in setting a harmonised regulatory standard for crypto-assets, issuers, and service providers, focusing on consumer protection, transparency, and market integrity,” the European Blockchain Observatory and Forum (EUBOF) had said, lauding the MiCA regulation in May this year.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, EU, MiCA, Web3, Crypto
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Marshall Minor IV With 12mm Dynamic Drivers, Bluetooth Multipoint Support Launched in India

Related Stories

MiCA Crypto Framework Finalised By European Banking Authority Ahead of July Deadline
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G With IP69 Rating Debuts in India: See Price
  2. Samsung Galaxy Watch FE With 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Screen Launched
  3. Honor Magic V Flip With 4-Inch Cover Screen Debuts
  4. Wakefit Brings Temperature-Control Mattress, Contactless Sleep Tracker
  5. How WhatsApp Is Improving Video Calling Across Its Mobile and Desktop Apps
  6. Infinix Zero 40 5G, Zero 40 4G Key Specifications Leak: See Design
  7. iQoo 13 Said to Get Periscope Telephoto Camera; More Key Features Tipped
  8. Oppo Reno 12 Series Will Be Launched in Global Markets on This Date
  9. Honor 200, Honor 200 Pro Launched Globally Alongside Honor 200 Lite
#Latest Stories
  1. Google's Gemini Nano Boosts Live Transcription on Pixel 8, Pixel 8a; Recorder App Gets New Shortcut
  2. MiCA Crypto Framework Finalised By European Banking Authority Ahead of July Deadline
  3. Marshall Minor IV With 12mm Dynamic Drivers, Bluetooth Multipoint Support Launched in India
  4. WhatsApp Announces Improved Video Calling Features for Mobile and Desktop Apps
  5. Microsoft Delays Release of AI-Powered Recall, Will First Be Tested With Windows Insiders
  6. Honor Magic V Flip With 4-Inch Cover Screen, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Sony Rolls Out Ability for PS5 Players to Join Discord Voice Chats Directly From Console
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch FE With 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Screen, IP68 Rating Launched
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Design Spotted in Leaked Live Image; Geekbench Listing Hints at Snapdragon 695 SoC
  10. Binance Trains Macau Police in Web3-Related Offenses Amid Rising Cases
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »