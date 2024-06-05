Technology News
  Sony LinkBuds Next Gen Tipped to Launch This Year; WH 1000XM6, WF 1000XM6 May Arrive in 2025

Sony LinkBuds Next Gen Tipped to Launch This Year; WH-1000XM6, WF-1000XM6 May Arrive in 2025

Sony LinkBuds S TWS earphones are said to offer up to 20 hours of total battery life.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 June 2024 14:12 IST
Sony LinkBuds Next Gen Tipped to Launch This Year; WH-1000XM6, WF-1000XM6 May Arrive in 2025

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony LinkBuds S (pictured) was launched in India in November 2022

  • Sony LinkBuds and LinkBuds S were launched in India in 2022
  • The moniker of the next generation of Sony LinkBuds is not yet confirmed
  • The Sony WF-1000XM6, Sony WH-1000XM6 are likely to get upgrades
Sony launched the LinkBuds S and LinkBuds earphones in India in 2022. As per a tipster, these true wireless (TWS) earphones are likely to get successors later this year. However, Sony's flagship audio products WH-1000XM6 and WF-1000XM6 are tipped to launch next year. Notably, the Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS earphones were introduced in India in September 2023, while the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless over-ear headphones were unveiled in the country in September 2022.

New Sony LinkBuds, WH-1000XM6, WF-1000XM6 Launch Timeline Leaked

Tipster Zackbuks claimed in a Weibo post that Sony is likely to introduce the second generation of Sony LinkBuds S and Sony LinkBuds TWS earphones later this year. 

Meanwhile, they added that the Sony WF-1000XM5 and Sony WH-1000XM5 successors, likely to be the Sony WF-1000XM6 and Sony WH-1000XM6, are expected to be unveiled in the first half of 2025. There are no other details about the audio wearables available at the moment. The new products are expected to come with upgrades over the older ones.

Sony LinkBuds, Sony LinkBuds S Features

The base Sony LinkBuds, sporting a unique ring design, comes with adaptive volume control, Google Fast Pair, touch controls, and a claimed battery life up to 5.5 hours from the earphones as well as an additional 12 hours from the charging case. The Sony LinkBuds S, on the other hand, are claimed to offer up to 20 hours of total battery life.

Sony WH-1000XM5, Sony WF-1000XM6 Features

The Sony WF-1000XM5 are equipped with an 8.4mm Dynamic Driver X, and offer support for SBC, AAC, LDAC, and LC3 codecs. They are said to offer up to 36 hours of total battery life. Meanwhile, the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones come with support for SBC, AAC, and LDAC Bluetooth codecs and a claimed total playback time of up to 30 hours on a single charge.

Sony LinkBuds True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Sony LinkBuds True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Read detailed Sony LinkBuds True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Read detailed Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Sony WF-1000XM5 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Sony WF-1000XM5 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Read detailed Sony WF-1000XM5 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones

Read detailed Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones review
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: Sony LinkBuds, Sony LinkBuds S, Sony WH-1000XM6, Sony WF-1000XM6, Sony WH-1000XM5, Sony WF-1000XM5, Sony
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Tipped to Arrive With UFS 4.1 Storage
Motorola Edge 2024 With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, IP68-Rating Launched: Price, Specifications

Sony LinkBuds Next Gen Tipped to Launch This Year; WH-1000XM6, WF-1000XM6 May Arrive in 2025
