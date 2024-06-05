Sony launched the LinkBuds S and LinkBuds earphones in India in 2022. As per a tipster, these true wireless (TWS) earphones are likely to get successors later this year. However, Sony's flagship audio products WH-1000XM6 and WF-1000XM6 are tipped to launch next year. Notably, the Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS earphones were introduced in India in September 2023, while the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless over-ear headphones were unveiled in the country in September 2022.

New Sony LinkBuds, WH-1000XM6, WF-1000XM6 Launch Timeline Leaked

Tipster Zackbuks claimed in a Weibo post that Sony is likely to introduce the second generation of Sony LinkBuds S and Sony LinkBuds TWS earphones later this year.

Meanwhile, they added that the Sony WF-1000XM5 and Sony WH-1000XM5 successors, likely to be the Sony WF-1000XM6 and Sony WH-1000XM6, are expected to be unveiled in the first half of 2025. There are no other details about the audio wearables available at the moment. The new products are expected to come with upgrades over the older ones.

Sony LinkBuds, Sony LinkBuds S Features

The base Sony LinkBuds, sporting a unique ring design, comes with adaptive volume control, Google Fast Pair, touch controls, and a claimed battery life up to 5.5 hours from the earphones as well as an additional 12 hours from the charging case. The Sony LinkBuds S, on the other hand, are claimed to offer up to 20 hours of total battery life.

Sony WH-1000XM5, Sony WF-1000XM6 Features

The Sony WF-1000XM5 are equipped with an 8.4mm Dynamic Driver X, and offer support for SBC, AAC, LDAC, and LC3 codecs. They are said to offer up to 36 hours of total battery life. Meanwhile, the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones come with support for SBC, AAC, and LDAC Bluetooth codecs and a claimed total playback time of up to 30 hours on a single charge.

