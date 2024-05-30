Apple introduced the Beats Solo Buds alongside the Beats Solo 4 earlier in May. The latter started shipping in the US from May 2. At the time of launch, the company had revealed the price of the Beats Solo Buds but did not reveal when they would be available for purchase. Now, the firm has announced the online and offline sale dates of the true wireless earphones. The Beats Solo Buds are said to be packed within the company's smallest case yet.

Beats Solo Buds availability, price

The Beats Solo Buds are listed in the US at $79.99 (roughly Rs. 6,700). The company says the wireless headset will go on sale on June 18 and will be available for purchase in offline stores from June 20. The Beats Solo Buds comes in four colour options - Arctic Purple, Matte Black, Storm Gray, and Transparent Red.

Beats Solo Buds specifications, features

Beats Solo Buds are equipped with dual-layer drivers and laser-cut vents which are claimed to improve audio performance. The earphones are offered with four ear tip sizes - XS, S, M and L. They also support seamless one-touch pairing.

Both earphones are equipped with a button that allows users to access customisable controls for music and volume. They can also use the same button to take calls and activate the voice assistant on their iPhone or Android smartphone with a press. The touch customisations and more can be managed via the Beats mobile app.

The Beats Solo Buds charging case has a USB Type-C port for charging. The earphones are claimed to offer a battery life of up to 18 hours, including the charging case. Charging the earphones for five minutes is claimed to offer an hour of playback time. They can also be charged directly from an iPhone 15, a compatible Android phone with reverse wired charging, or a laptop or tablet, according to the company.

