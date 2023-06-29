Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro is expected to be launched in India soon. The Bluetooth earbuds' launch date has been announced on Amazon. The earbuds' design as well as its colour option have also been revealed. Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro will debut in India ahead of the Amazon Prime Day sale. The earbuds will succeed last year's Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro, which was launched alongside Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo F21 Pro 5G. The predecessor to Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro came with dual microphones to enable artificial intelligence (AI) based noise cancellation support.

Amazon has announced the launch date for Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro in India. The earbuds are set to debut on July 10. The earbuds will be launched ahead of Amazon Prime Day, which will take place on July 15 and 16. The e-commerce giant has also revealed the colour option as well as the design of the upcoming earbuds. Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro is teased to come with a pebble-shaped charging case whereas the earbuds will sport a stem design.

Additionally, the earbuds are teased to come in a green colour shade. There is no further information available on the upcoming Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro as yet.

The Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro is expected to succeed Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro, which was launched last year alongside Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo F21 Pro 5G. The predecessor to Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro came with dual microphones to enable artificial intelligence (AI) based noise cancellation support. The earbuds feature 12.4mm dynamic drivers and support Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity.

The Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro packs a 43mAh battery each and the charging case is powered by a 440mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 28 hours of total usage. The TWS earbuds are also IP54-rated for dust and water resistance.

