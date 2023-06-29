Technology News
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro India Launch Date Confirmed via Amazon Listing: All Details

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro is teased to come with a pebble-shaped charging case

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 June 2023 13:09 IST
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro will succeed last year’s Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro is set to debut on July 10
  • The earbuds are teased to come in a green colour shade
  • Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro will sport a stem design

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro is expected to be launched in India soon. The Bluetooth earbuds' launch date has been announced on Amazon. The earbuds' design as well as its colour option have also been revealed. Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro will debut in India ahead of the Amazon Prime Day sale. The earbuds will succeed last year's Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro, which was launched alongside Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo F21 Pro 5G. The predecessor to Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro came with dual microphones to enable artificial intelligence (AI) based noise cancellation support.

Amazon has announced the launch date for Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro in India. The earbuds are set to debut on July 10. The earbuds will be launched ahead of Amazon Prime Day, which will take place on July 15 and 16. The e-commerce giant has also revealed the colour option as well as the design of the upcoming earbuds. Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro is teased to come with a pebble-shaped charging case whereas the earbuds will sport a stem design.

Additionally, the earbuds are teased to come in a green colour shade. There is no further information available on the upcoming Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro as yet.

The Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro is expected to succeed Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro, which was launched last year alongside Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo F21 Pro 5G. The predecessor to Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro came with dual microphones to enable artificial intelligence (AI) based noise cancellation support. The earbuds feature 12.4mm dynamic drivers and support Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity.

The Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro packs a 43mAh battery each and the charging case is powered by a 440mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 28 hours of total usage. The TWS earbuds are also IP54-rated for dust and water resistance.

Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
The Last of Us Part II, Horizon Forbidden West Cost Over $200 Million Each to Make, Court Documents Reveal
FTX Alleges Former Lawyer of Aiding Sam Bankman-Fried's Fraud, Silencing Whistleblowers
