Technology News

FTX Alleges Former Lawyer of Aiding Sam Bankman-Fried's Fraud, Silencing Whistleblowers

FTX's lawsuit accuses Daniel Friedberg, the company's former chief compliance officer, of legal malpractice and breaching his fiduciary duty.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 June 2023 13:12 IST
FTX Alleges Former Lawyer of Aiding Sam Bankman-Fried's Fraud, Silencing Whistleblowers

Photo Credit: Reuters

Bankman-Fried has been criminally charged with stealing billions in FTX customer funds

Highlights
  • The complaint was filed on Tuesday in US Bankruptcy Court in Delaware
  • FTX filed for bankruptcy in November after a run on customer deposits
  • Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty and denied stealing funds

Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX sued one of its former top lawyers, accusing him of aiding fraud by company founder Sam Bankman-Fried and silencing whistleblowers who reported wrongdoing at the company.

The complaint, filed on Tuesday in US Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, describes Daniel Friedberg, a former chief compliance officer at FTX and general counsel of its related crypto hedge fund Alameda Research, as a "fixer" for Bankman-Fried and other FTX executives who enabled the "wholesale raiding" of customer funds.

Friedberg “whitewashed” complaints from employees raising concerns about the activities of FTX and Alameda by settling claims for “inflated” amounts and in some cases hiring law firms that represented whistleblowers to perform legal work for FTX, the company said.

The settlement amounts are redacted in the complaint.

A lawyer for Friedberg and a spokesperson for FTX did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The lawsuit accuses Friedberg of legal malpractice and breaching his fiduciary duty. It seeks to claw back “tens of millions” worth of cryptocurrency Friedberg received while working for FTX, along with his compensation and $3 million (roughly Rs. 24 crore) in bonuses.

FTX filed for bankruptcy in November 2022 after a run on customer deposits. The company's new leadership has accused Bankman-Fried and his associates of widespread failures to implement corporate controls.

Bankman-Fried has been criminally charged in federal court in Manhattan with stealing billions in FTX customer funds to plug holes at the Alameda hedge fund and fund speculative investments. Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty and denied stealing funds.

At least three other FTX executives have pleaded guilty to US charges.

Friedberg has cooperated with US investigations into the FTX collapse, Reuters has reported.

Friedberg served as an adviser to Bankman-Fried and his companies while working at law firm Fenwick & West. He became an in-house attorney at both FTX and Alameda in 2020.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: FTX, Sam Bankman Fried, Daniel Friedberg, cryptocurrency
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro India Launch Date Confirmed via Amazon Listing: All Details

Related Stories

FTX Alleges Former Lawyer of Aiding Sam Bankman-Fried's Fraud, Silencing Whistleblowers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 40 Price in India Accidentally Revealed on Amazon: See Here
  2. Realme Narzo 60 Series Said to Launch in India at This Price
  3. Insta360 Go 3 With Up to 2.7K Video Recording Launched at This Price
  4. Nokia G42 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched at This Price
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Price in India Tipped: Check Here
  6. Redmi Note 12R Is The First Phone With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC: Check Price
  7. Here's How Amazon Plans to Take on Elon Musk's Starlink in India
  8. First Look: HP Omen Transcend 16, Victus 16, HyperX 27-Inch Monitor
  9. BlackBerry Reports Surprise Quarterly Profit on Cybersecurity Strength
  10. iPhone 15 Pro Lineup Could See Strong Demand, DSCC Reseach Shows: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. FTX Alleges Former Lawyer of Aiding Sam Bankman-Fried's Fraud, Silencing Whistleblowers
  2. Redmi Note 12R Is The First Phone to Launch With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC: See Price, Specifications
  3. Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro India Launch Date Confirmed via Amazon Listing: All Details
  4. The Last of Us Part II, Horizon Forbidden West Cost Over $200 Million Each to Make, Court Documents Reveal
  5. BlackBerry Records Profit in First Quarter Fueled by Growth in Its Cybersecurity Business
  6. Itel A60s Claims to Be India’s First Smartphone With 8GB RAM Priced Under Rs. 7,000, but There’s a Catch
  7. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin Slips Down from $30,500 Mark, Losses Also Strike Ether, Stablecoins
  8. Realme Narzo 60 Series Starting Price Leaked on Amazon Ahead of July 6 Launch: All Details
  9. 'Godfather of AI' Geoffrey Hinton Urges Governments to Make Sure Machines Don't Take Over Society
  10. ChatGPT Creator OpenAI Sued for Violation of Privacy Laws in ‘AI Arms Race'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.