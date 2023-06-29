Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • The Last of Us Part II, Horizon Forbidden West Cost Over $200 Million Each to Make, Court Documents Reveal

The Last of Us Part II, Horizon Forbidden West Cost Over $200 Million Each to Make, Court Documents Reveal

To be precise, The Last of Us Part II cost $220 million to make, while Horizon Forbidden West was budgeted at $212 million.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 June 2023 12:45 IST
The Last of Us Part II, Horizon Forbidden West Cost Over $200 Million Each to Make, Court Documents Reveal

Photo Credit: Naughty Dog

Ellie in The Last of Us Part II

Highlights
  • The Last of Us Part II took over 70 months to develop, with 200 employees
  • Horizon Forbidden West had a developer headcount of over 300
  • Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella would get rid of exclusives if he could

The Last of Us Part II and Horizon Forbidden West each cost over $200 million (about Rs. 1,640 crore) to develop. A set of court documents from Sony, which feature inadequate and washed-out redaction, revealed the headcount and budget for both games, as the PlayStation parent tries to block Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The documentation showed that the highly polarising The Last of Us Part II had roughly 200 full-time employees working on it and was budgeted at $220 million (about Rs. 1,805 crore). Development on it took longer than 70 months, starting in 2014 and ending in 2020 i.e., the launch year. Meanwhile, another first-party PlayStation release, Horizon Forbidden West, cost $212 million (about Rs. 1,739 crore) to make, with a developer headcount of over 300. Not to mention, it received a DLC called Burning Shores, earlier this year, which would have cost more.

Sony submitted these documents at the ongoing trial involving Microsoft and the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), making a case for the importance of AAA gaming, as they seek Call of Duty's presence on its consoles — even going into next-gen in 2028. PlayStation argues that if it does not have access to high-quality games, and if they're only available on Xbox, it would cause its player base/ consumers to jump ship over to Team Green. Video game development is largely shrouded in secrecy, in order to avoid leaks before launch and capitalise on hype, but these documents offer a rare insight into AAA development. The time and money investment can often be disheartening if the game struggles to perform as expected. Expectations are very high and it's only going to get more complex as we move away from standard technical features like ray tracing. In Sony's case, however, both first-party PlayStation titles, seem to have paid off, with Horizon Forbidden West confirmed to have sold 8.4 million units, as of early May.

Turns out, the documents were pulled from the evidence list due to bad redaction, though it's unclear if the numbers consider the marketing costs as well. Not to mention, game studios are often known for outsourcing some of their work to other developers, which would balloon the budget a bit more. Such high costs cause game companies to take lesser risks and largely rely on expanding on existing IP, be it through sequels, remakes or adaptations to other forms of media. “Highly successful AAA games also create deep and ongoing engagement with players,” the document from Sony reads. “Many players will invest hundreds of hours per year in playing their favourite AAA games.” An IGN report adds that Sony sees Call of Duty as a “critical component of PlayStation's competitiveness,” as the title is played by tens of millions of users. Robust multiplayer is also a key component of the franchise.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also appeared on the witness stand, claiming that if things were up to him, he would get rid of console exclusives altogether. However, the “dominant player,” as he refers to Sony PlayStation, has defined a market competition using exclusives — such as God of War, Spider-Man, and The Last of Us — which prevents him from changing the status. “I grew up in a company that always believed that software should run on as many platforms as possible,” Nadella said, disagreeing that Xbox would have exclusive access to Call of Duty. “It makes no economic sense and no strategic sense.” Xbox previously agreed to license CoD to its rivals, via a 10-year contract, which Sony refused to respond to.

Both The Last of Us Part 2 and Horizon Forbidden West are currently available to play on PS4 and PS5.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
The Last of Us Part II

The Last of Us Part II

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Story subverts expectations
  • Background score and sound design
  • Kills feel personal
  • Semblance of open world
  • Accessibility options
  • Bad
  • Might be too morbid for some
  • Skill tree reset is too game-y
  • Might need to buy again for PS5
Read detailed Sony The Last of Us Part II review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4)
Modes Single-player
Series The Last of Us
PEGI Rating 18+
Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Looks and runs great on PS5
  • Score is splendid
  • Machines intricately designed
  • ?Machine strike? is fun
  • New navigational tools
  • Valor Surge is helpful
  • Eases you into the game
  • Bad
  • World feels artificial and manufactured
  • Poorly-designed padding
  • Pushes you to grind
  • Story undercut thematically
  • Thorny cultural appropriation with clothing
  • Not all stealth hits are one-hit KO
  • Deceitful PS5 pricing, given free upgrade
Read detailed Sony Horizon Forbidden West review
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
Series Horizon
PEGI Rating 16+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: the last of us, the last of us part ii, the last of us part 2, the last of us part 2 budget, horizon forbidden west, horizon forbidden west budget, sony redacted document, the last of us part 2 employees, horizon forbidden west employees, playstation, playstation 4, playstation 5, ps4, ps5, xbox, microsoft, activision blizzard
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
BlackBerry Records Profit in First Quarter Fueled by Growth in Its Cybersecurity Business
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro India Launch Date Confirmed via Amazon Listing: All Details

Related Stories

The Last of Us Part II, Horizon Forbidden West Cost Over $200 Million Each to Make, Court Documents Reveal
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 40 Price in India Accidentally Revealed on Amazon: See Here
  2. Realme Narzo 60 Series Said to Launch in India at This Price
  3. Insta360 Go 3 With Up to 2.7K Video Recording Launched at This Price
  4. Nokia G42 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched at This Price
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Price in India Tipped: Check Here
  6. Redmi Note 12R Is The First Phone With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC: Check Price
  7. Here's How Amazon Plans to Take on Elon Musk's Starlink in India
  8. First Look: HP Omen Transcend 16, Victus 16, HyperX 27-Inch Monitor
  9. BlackBerry Reports Surprise Quarterly Profit on Cybersecurity Strength
  10. iPhone 15 Pro Lineup Could See Strong Demand, DSCC Reseach Shows: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. FTX Alleges Former Lawyer of Aiding Sam Bankman-Fried's Fraud, Silencing Whistleblowers
  2. Redmi Note 12R Is The First Phone to Launch With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC: See Price, Specifications
  3. Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro India Launch Date Confirmed via Amazon Listing: All Details
  4. The Last of Us Part II, Horizon Forbidden West Cost Over $200 Million Each to Make, Court Documents Reveal
  5. BlackBerry Records Profit in First Quarter Fueled by Growth in Its Cybersecurity Business
  6. Itel A60s Claims to Be India’s First Smartphone With 8GB RAM Priced Under Rs. 7,000, but There’s a Catch
  7. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin Slips Down from $30,500 Mark, Losses Also Strike Ether, Stablecoins
  8. Realme Narzo 60 Series Starting Price Leaked on Amazon Ahead of July 6 Launch: All Details
  9. 'Godfather of AI' Geoffrey Hinton Urges Governments to Make Sure Machines Don't Take Over Society
  10. ChatGPT Creator OpenAI Sued for Violation of Privacy Laws in ‘AI Arms Race'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.