The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale started on October 7 for Prime members.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 October 2023 12:54 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live (left) and Realme Buds Air 5 Pro (right)

  • Amazon sale coincides with Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • The sale is offering discounts on a wide range of electronic items
  • Apart from the sale discount, there are added bank offers as well
Amazon kicked off its Great Indian Festival on October 7 for Prime members and October 8 for all other users. This ongoing sale coincides with Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. Amazon is currently offering a wide range of items with lucrative discounts including smartphones, laptops, tablets, monitors, desktops, etc. The discounts also extend to accessories including chargers, power banks and earphones. Customers can also avail of additional bank offers and exchange discounts aside from the lowered sale prices. Following are the top deals on TWS earphones with active noise cancellation under Rs. 5,000 that you may want to take advantage of during the sale.

Top deals on TWS earphones with ANC under Rs. 5,000 during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

Realme Buds Air 5 Pro

The Realme Buds Air 5 Pro TWS earphones are available during the Great Indian Festival at Rs. 4,699. They can also be bought at a lower price with added bank and cashback offers. The audio wearables support 50dB active noise cancellation with a 360-degree Spatial Audio Effect. They come with coaxial dual drivers and are said to offer up to 40 hours of battery life.

OnePlus Buds Z2

The OnePlus Buds Z2 were released in October 2021 with 11mm dynamic drivers and up to 40dB noise cancelling capacity. It claims to offer up to 38 hours of playback time. During the ongoing sale, these TWS earphones are being offered at Rs. 3,999, 33 percent lower than the marked price of Rs. 5,999. Additionally, customers can avail of other relevant bank and cashback offers to reduce the price.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Backed with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live TWS earphones claim to offer up to 21 hours of total battery life. They come with 12mm speakers and a unique ergonomic shape. The earphones are currently being offered at Rs. 3,999 during the sale. They are available in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze colour options.

Realme Buds Air 3

With up to 42dB ANC support, the Realme Buds Air 3 are currently priced at Rs. 3,999 during the Amazon sale, down 33 percent from its usual price of Rs. 5,999. They come with 10mm dynamic bass boost drivers and claim to offer up to 30 hours of total non-stop playback with a single charge of an hour. The earphones are offered in Black, Blue and White colour options.

JBL Tune 230NC

Released in September 2021, the JBL Tune 230NC TWS earphones come with an active noise cancellation feature and offer up to 40 hours of total playback time. Available in black, blue, and white colour options, the earphones are listed at at Rs. 3,988, a 50 percent discount over their marked price of Rs. 7,999. Over this reduced price, customers can avail of other bank and cashback offers.

Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro

Equipped with 12.4 mm titanium coated diaphragm drivers, the Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro, TWS earphones with ANC are currently being offered at Rs. 3,498 on Amazon. Although there are no direct sale-related discounts, customers can avail of up to Rs. 5,000 bank offers and additional cashback offers. These earbuds claim to offer up to 28 hours of total battery life.

