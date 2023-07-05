Technology News
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • OnePlus Nord Buds 2R With 12.4mm Dynamic Drivers, IP55 Rating Launched in India: Details

OnePlus Nord Buds 2R With 12.4mm Dynamic Drivers, IP55 Rating Launched in India: Details

OnePlus Nord Buds 2R boasts an IP55 rating for sweat and water resistance.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 July 2023 19:29 IST
OnePlus Nord Buds 2R With 12.4mm Dynamic Drivers, IP55 Rating Launched in India: Details

OnePlus Nord Buds 2R TWS earphones will be sold in Deep Grey (pictured) and Triple Blue colour options

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord Buds 2R is available in two colourways
  • Unlike the Nord Buds 2R, they do not support active noise cancellation
  • The OnePlus Nord Buds 2R is priced at Rs. 2,199 in India

OnePlus Nord Buds 2R truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were launched by the company in India on Wednesday. Equipped with 12.4mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2R are claimed to offer up to 8 hours of music playback and an additional 30 hours with the charging case. The company says that each earbud is equipped with two microphones that support AI-enhanced noise reduction during calls. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2R boasts an IP55 rating for sweat and water resistance.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2R price in India, availability

OnePlus Nord Buds 2R price in India is set at Rs. 2,199 and the TWS earphones will be available for purchase via the company's website and Amazon. It will be sold in Deep Grey and Triple Blue colour options.

At Rs. 2,199 these TWS earphones are less expensive than the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 that were launched by the company in April at Rs. 2,999. The major difference between these two models is the lack of active noise cancellation (ANC) support on the Nord Buds 2R.  

OnePlus Nord Buds 2R specifications, features

The newly launched OnePlus Nord Buds 2R are equipped with 12.4mm dynamic drivers housed in a plastic earbud casing that OnePlus claims was tested on various individuals to improve the fit and compatibility. The earbuds feature support for Dolby Atmos, which works with specific smartphones starting with the OnePlus 7 and newer models. It has a Dirac Audio Tuner feature that works on other OnePlus smartphones.

OnePlus says that the new Nord Buds 2R earbuds are equipped with two microphones that support noise reduction during voice calls by filtering out ambient noise and detecting human voices, along with the company's AI Clear Call algorithm. It is also claimed to reduce noise from windy or noisy environments when making a phone call.

Each earbud packs a 36mAh battery with up to eight hours of claimed battery life, while the charging case has a 480mAh cell that is said to add another 38 hours of battery life. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2R case has a USB Type-C port for charging and the earbuds offer Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. They can be paired using OnePlus' Fast Pair feature on the OnePlus 6 and newer smartphones.

Users without OnePlus handsets can pair the earbuds with the HeyMelody app on Android, but the company says the earbuds aren't supported on the iOS version of the app.  The earbuds have an IP55 rating for water and sweat resistance. According to the company, each earbud weighs around 4.3g while the charging case weighs 38.1g.

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord Buds 2R True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Nord Buds 2R True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable fit
  • IP55 rating
  • Punchy bass with 'Bold' EQ setting
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Touch controls are a bit tricky
  • No app support on iOS
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord Buds 2R, OnePlus Nord Buds 2R price in India, OnePlus Nord Buds 2R specifications, OnePlus Nord Buds 2R features, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Red Magic 8S Pro+, Red Magic 8S Pro With Up to 24GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched: All Details
Daniel Radcliffe Says He’s ‘Definitely Not Seeking’ a Cameo in Max’s Harry Potter TV Series: Report

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord Buds 2R With 12.4mm Dynamic Drivers, IP55 Rating Launched in India: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Detailed Renders of Nothing Phone 2 in Both Colour Options Leak Online
  2. Amazon Prime Day: These Smartphones Are Set to Launch Before the Sale
  3. Nothing Phone 2 First Look Image Shows Updated Glyph Design: See Here
  4. Realme Narzo 60 Series Pre-Bookings in India to Start on This Date
  5. Red Magic 8S Pro+, Red Magic 8S Pro With Up to 24GB RAM Launched: See Price
  6. Infinix Hot 30 5G Design, Specifications Officially Confirmed: Details
  7. iQoo TWS 1 Earbuds With Up to 42 Hours Total Battery Launched: See Price
  8. Micron's Made-in-India Microchips to Be Out by 2024-End: Report
  9. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series, Enco Air 3 Pro Price in India Tipped: See Here
  10. Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Confirmed to Launch This Month, but Only in China
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of July 7 Launch
  2. Data Protection Bill's Draft Approved by Centre, Rs. 250 Crore Penalty Proposed on Violations
  3. TikTok's Livestreamed Marketplace Emerges as Threat to Amazon, Expected to Hit $20 Billion in Value
  4. UK Could Soon Legalise Freezing, Seizure of Crypto Assets Linked to Criminal Activities: Report
  5. Formula 1 British Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  6. Italy Begins Audit of Meta in Tax Case That Could Cost Facebook Parent $925 Million
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 3 With Snapdragon 782G SoC, 5,000mAH Battery Launched in India: Details
  8. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series, Enco Air 3 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of July 10 Launch
  9. Red Magic 8S Pro+, Red Magic 8S Pro With Up to 24GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched: All Details
  10. OnePlus Nord Buds 2R With 12.4mm Dynamic Drivers, IP55 Rating Launched in India: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.