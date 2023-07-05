OnePlus Nord Buds 2R truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were launched by the company in India on Wednesday. Equipped with 12.4mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2R are claimed to offer up to 8 hours of music playback and an additional 30 hours with the charging case. The company says that each earbud is equipped with two microphones that support AI-enhanced noise reduction during calls. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2R boasts an IP55 rating for sweat and water resistance.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2R price in India, availability

OnePlus Nord Buds 2R price in India is set at Rs. 2,199 and the TWS earphones will be available for purchase via the company's website and Amazon. It will be sold in Deep Grey and Triple Blue colour options.

At Rs. 2,199 these TWS earphones are less expensive than the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 that were launched by the company in April at Rs. 2,999. The major difference between these two models is the lack of active noise cancellation (ANC) support on the Nord Buds 2R.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2R specifications, features

The newly launched OnePlus Nord Buds 2R are equipped with 12.4mm dynamic drivers housed in a plastic earbud casing that OnePlus claims was tested on various individuals to improve the fit and compatibility. The earbuds feature support for Dolby Atmos, which works with specific smartphones starting with the OnePlus 7 and newer models. It has a Dirac Audio Tuner feature that works on other OnePlus smartphones.

OnePlus says that the new Nord Buds 2R earbuds are equipped with two microphones that support noise reduction during voice calls by filtering out ambient noise and detecting human voices, along with the company's AI Clear Call algorithm. It is also claimed to reduce noise from windy or noisy environments when making a phone call.

Each earbud packs a 36mAh battery with up to eight hours of claimed battery life, while the charging case has a 480mAh cell that is said to add another 38 hours of battery life. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2R case has a USB Type-C port for charging and the earbuds offer Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. They can be paired using OnePlus' Fast Pair feature on the OnePlus 6 and newer smartphones.

Users without OnePlus handsets can pair the earbuds with the HeyMelody app on Android, but the company says the earbuds aren't supported on the iOS version of the app. The earbuds have an IP55 rating for water and sweat resistance. According to the company, each earbud weighs around 4.3g while the charging case weighs 38.1g.

