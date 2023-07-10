Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G First Impressions: Enough to Pack a Punch?

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G is the middle child in the new Reno 10 series in India. It looks similar to its more premium sibling, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G+ and also shares some of its hardware and features. The Reno 10 Pro 5G features a triple-camera setup, a curved-edge display and runs on the latest ColorOS 13.1 software. The device is priced at Rs. 39,999 and competes against the likes of the recently launched OnePlus Nord 3 (Review), iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G (First Impressions) and OnePlus 11R 5G (Review). Here are our first impressions of the new smartphone.

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G comes packed with all the necessary accessories in the box. You get a transparent case along with some documentation and the SIM eject tool. There is also an 80W SuperVOOC charging adapter and a USB Type-A to Type-C cable. Oppo sent us the Glossy Purple colour which as the name suggests, has a glossy finish. There is also a Silvery Grey option for those who want a less flashy colour.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G features a curved-edge glass back panel

My first impressions of the Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G 5G is that the phone is quite lightweight and slim, despite featuring a glass back. It follows the traditional design language of a curved frame and rear panel. However, looking at the number of phones launching with a flat frame design, the Reno 10 Pro 5G 5G distinguishes itself from the sea of sameness. The phone weighs about 185g and is 7.89mm thick. The plastic frame has a USB Type-C port, speaker grille and dual-SIM tray on the bottom. On the right edge, you get the power and volume keys.

I like the camera module's pill-shaped, dual-tone design which houses a triple-camera setup. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G 5G has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary camera sensor, which is also found in the flagship OnePlus 11 5G. It also features an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 112-degree field of view, and a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 telephoto camera with 2X optical zoom. Only the primary camera supports optical image stabilisation (OIS). The rear camera supports up to 4K 30fps video recording.

On the front of the Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G, there is a tall 6.7-inch, 120Hz OLED display with curved edges and a hole-punch cutout at the top. Oppo claims that the 10-bit display offers 950 nits of peak brightness. During my limited use so far, I have not faced any issues while using it outdoors, in daylight.

Oppo says that the display on the Reno 10 Pro 5G features a 56-degree curvature on the sides, which is slightly less than the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G (Review), which has a 61-degree curvature. A bummer though is that the Reno 10 Pro 5G, like the Vivo V27 Pro (Review), only has a single speaker setup. Although fairly loud, it does not offer a very immersive audio experience. There is no 3.5mm headphone jack on this phone either.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G's display has a fairly thin bezel at the bottom

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G boots the latest ColorOS 13.1, which is based on Android 13. The user interface is filled with many bloatware apps including some first-party apps from Oppo's native App Market such as HotApps, HotGames, Hot Free Games, and a bunch of third-party apps such as Josh, ShareChat, Tall Runner 3D, Candy Crush, etc. Oppo has promised to deliver two major Android updates and three years of security patches for the Reno 10 Pro 5G.

Oppo claims that the Reno 10 Pro 5G 5G's 4,600mAh battery can be charged in about 28 minutes using the proprietary 80W SuperVOOC charging adapter. Under the hood, the device uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC with an Adreno 642L GPU. There's only one variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

While this is not the most competitive SoC for its segment, can the Reno 10 Pro 5G still be a well-rounded package? Find out in the full review, coming soon.

