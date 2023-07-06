Technology News
Realme Buds Wireless 3 With Active Noise Cancellation, 40-Hour Battery Life Launched: Details

Realme Buds Wireless 3 are available in Bass Yellow, Pure Black, and Vitality White colour options.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 July 2023 15:13 IST
Realme Buds Wireless 3 With Active Noise Cancellation, 40-Hour Battery Life Launched: Details

Photo Credit: Realme India

Realme Buds Wireless 3 earbuds price in India is set at Rs. 1,799

  • Realme Buds Wireless 3 have an IP55 rating
  • The neckband-style earphones feature 45ms ultra-low latency
  • Realme Buds Wireless 3 offer dual device connection support

Realme Buds Wireless 3 true wireless earbuds have been launched in India alongside the Realme Narzo 60 5G series of smartphones. The new neckband-style Bluetooth earphones have an IP55 rating for sweat and water resistance. They are claimed to offer up to 40 hours of battery life and feature a 45ms ultra-low latency mode along with dual device connectivity. The earphones will go for sale via the Realme website next week. The wearable device from Realme supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, according to the company.

Realme Buds Wireless 3 price in India, availability

Realme Buds Wireless 3 price in India is set at Rs. 1,799. They are currently listed on Realme's website and will go on sale via the company's online store as well as Flipkart and Amazon for the first time on July 12. The new neckband headset is available in Bass Yellow, Pure Black, and Vitality White colour options.

Realme Buds Wireless 3 specifications, features

The newly launched neckband-style Realme Buds Wireless 3 earphones are equipped with a 13.6mm dynamic driver. The newly launched earphones support Bluetooth 5.3 conectivity, along with support for audio codecs such as AAC and SBC. The earbuds support active noise cancellation (ANC) up to 30 dB. The Realme Buds Wireless 3 are claimed to offer 360-degree spatial audio support and along with a 45ms ultra-low latency mode which could come in handy for gamers.

The earphones are claimed to offer up to 40 hours of battery life. They can offer up to 20 hours of calling on a single charge, according to the company. The Realme Buds Wireless 3 are also said to support fast charging with up to 25 hours of playback with a 10-minute charge. Realme says it takes about 50 minutes for a full charge.

Other features include an IP55 rating for sweat and water resistance, dual device connectivity, and support for Google Fast Pair. Realme says that users can also customise their preferences by choosing from 4 preset sound modes. The neckband weighs 30.1g, according to the company. 

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Realme Buds Wireless 3, Realme, Realme Buds Wireless 3 price in India
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360
BlackRock CEO Labels Bitcoin as International Asset as Firm Awaits Approval for BTC ETF Listing
Tesla Set to Bring Fully Autonomous Self-Driving Cars ‘Later This Year’, Says CEO Elon Musk

