Realme Buds Wireless 3 true wireless earbuds have been launched in India alongside the Realme Narzo 60 5G series of smartphones. The new neckband-style Bluetooth earphones have an IP55 rating for sweat and water resistance. They are claimed to offer up to 40 hours of battery life and feature a 45ms ultra-low latency mode along with dual device connectivity. The earphones will go for sale via the Realme website next week. The wearable device from Realme supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, according to the company.

Realme Buds Wireless 3 price in India, availability

Realme Buds Wireless 3 price in India is set at Rs. 1,799. They are currently listed on Realme's website and will go on sale via the company's online store as well as Flipkart and Amazon for the first time on July 12. The new neckband headset is available in Bass Yellow, Pure Black, and Vitality White colour options.

Realme Buds Wireless 3 specifications, features

The newly launched neckband-style Realme Buds Wireless 3 earphones are equipped with a 13.6mm dynamic driver. The newly launched earphones support Bluetooth 5.3 conectivity, along with support for audio codecs such as AAC and SBC. The earbuds support active noise cancellation (ANC) up to 30 dB. The Realme Buds Wireless 3 are claimed to offer 360-degree spatial audio support and along with a 45ms ultra-low latency mode which could come in handy for gamers.

The earphones are claimed to offer up to 40 hours of battery life. They can offer up to 20 hours of calling on a single charge, according to the company. The Realme Buds Wireless 3 are also said to support fast charging with up to 25 hours of playback with a 10-minute charge. Realme says it takes about 50 minutes for a full charge.

Other features include an IP55 rating for sweat and water resistance, dual device connectivity, and support for Google Fast Pair. Realme says that users can also customise their preferences by choosing from 4 preset sound modes. The neckband weighs 30.1g, according to the company.

