Ptron Bassbuds Nyx TWS Earphones With Transparent Charging Case, Movie Mode Launched in India: All Details

Ptron Nyx TWS earbuds have a transparent charging case with a built-in LED that displays charging levels.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 24 November 2022 19:41 IST
Photo Credit: Ptron

The earphones are equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers

Highlights
  • Ptron Bassbuds Nyx TWS earphones are IPX4 certified
  • The TWS earphones are currently priced at Rs. 999 during the launch sale
  • Ptron Bassbuds Nyx TWS offer up to 32 hours of playback

Ptron Bassbuds Nyx true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were launched in India on Thursday. The latest addition to the company's Bassbuds series feature 10mm drivers. Ptron has also introduced a transparent design charging case with a LED display that shows the battery level of the case. The Bassbuds Nyx earphone sports a sleek dual-colour design and also gets a dedicated movie node. The TWS earbuds feature Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity. The company also claims that Bassbuds Ultima can provide up to 32 hours of playback time including the charging case. The earbuds also are IPX4 certified for sweat and water resistance.

Ptron Bassbuds Nyx TWS price in India, availability

The newly launched Ptron Bassbuds Nyx TWS earphones are priced at Rs. 1,299 and are currently on sale via Amazon. They can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs. 999 for a limited time period as part of a launch sale on Amazon, according to the company. The TWS earphones from Ptron are sold in a single 'White & Black' colour option.

Ptron Bassbuds Nyx TWS specifications

As mentioned, the Ptron Bassbuds Nyx TWS earphones feature a sleek dual-colour design along with a transparent charging case that houses a LED panel that displays the charging levels on the case. The earbuds also feature touch-sensitive controls that let users control music playback, accept or reject calls, and adjust volume levels.

The earphones are equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers that are claimed to deliver balanced bass, mid, and treble performance.

The Ptron Nyx TWS earbuds are equipped with an advanced chipset is said to offer 50ms low latency for a seamless movie viewing experience.

The earbuds offer up to 9 hours of use on a single charge. Meanwhile, the earbuds can last for up to 32 hours with the charging case, according to Ptron. The TWS earbuds support quick charging via a USB Type-C port, and the company says the device takes an hour to be fully charged. The earbuds also have an IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance.

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
