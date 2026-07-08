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Skullcandy Method 360 ANC With Google Fast Pair, Sound by Bose Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Each Skullcandy Method 360 ANC earbud offers 11 hours of battery life, while the charging case extends the total playback time to up to 40 hours.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 July 2026 14:20 IST
Skullcandy Method 360 ANC With Google Fast Pair, Sound by Bose Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Skullcandy

Skullcandy Method 360 ANC earbuds have an IPX4 rating

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Highlights
  • Skullcandy adds hybrid ANC with adjustable transparency
  • Method 360 ANC supports Bluetooth 5.3 and LE Audio
  • Skullcandy introduces Method 360 ANC at Rs. 12,499
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Skullcandy has launched the Method 360 ANC true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones in India in partnership with Bose. The new earbuds feature Sound by Bose tuning, hybrid active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and up to 40 hours of battery life with the charging case. They also support multipoint pairing, Google Fast Pair and companion app integration. The Skullcandy Method 360 ANC is available at a limited-time introductory price, while the company has also confirmed its regular retail price.

Skullcandy Method 360 ANC Price in India, Availability

The Skullcandy Method 360 ANC is priced at Rs. 16,999 in India. However, the earbuds are currently available at an introductory price of Rs. 12,499.

Customers can choose from Black, Bone, Primer, Plasma and Leopard colour options. The earbuds are available via the Skullcandy India website.

Skullcandy Method 360 ANC Features, Specifications

The Skullcandy Method 360 ANC is equipped with 12mm drivers with 16-ohm impedance. The earbuds, with a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz, feature Sound by Bose tuning and support preset EQ modes as well as a custom five-band equaliser through the Skull-iQ app.

Skullcandy's Method 360 ANC supports adjustable hybrid active noise cancellation using a four-microphone system. Users can also switch to an adjustable Stay Aware mode to hear surrounding sounds without removing the earbuds. Clear Voice Smart Mic technology reduces background noise during calls, while Natural Voice Sidetone lets users hear their own voice more naturally. For connectivity, the earbuds support Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio, Google Fast Pair and multipoint pairing for simultaneous connections with multiple devices.

The earbuds offer up to 11 hours of battery life, while the charging case extends the total playback time to up to 40 hours with ANC disabled. With ANC enabled, Skullcandy claims the earbuds can deliver up to 32 hours of total playback, including up to nine hours on the earbuds and 23 hours from the charging case. The earbuds support rapid charging, with a 10-minute recharge claimed to provide up to two hours of playback.

The Skullcandy Method 360 ANC earbuds feature an ergonomic oval design and include three sizes of fit fins and ear gels. Skullcandy says the fit system uses licensed Bose technology to improve comfort and passive noise isolation. The redesigned charging case adopts a slider mechanism, includes a built-in O-ring clip and features an upgraded tactile finish. The earbuds carry an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance. Each earbud weighs 11g, while the charging case weighs 77g.

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Further reading: Skullcandy Method 360 ANC, Skullcandy Method 360 ANC Price in India, Skullcandy Method 360 ANC India Launch, Skullcandy Method 360 ANC Features, Skullcandy
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Skullcandy Method 360 ANC With Google Fast Pair, Sound by Bose Launched in India: Price, Specifications
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