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  • Nothing Phone (4b) Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, Glyph Bar Interface, Phone (4b) RCB Edition Tags Along

Nothing Phone (4b) Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, Glyph Bar Interface, Phone (4b) RCB Edition Tags Along

Nothing Phone (4b) RCB Edition is now available in India via the limited drop event at the Nothing Store in Bengaluru.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 July 2026 16:00 IST
Nothing Phone (4b) Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, Glyph Bar Interface, Phone (4b) RCB Edition Tags Along

Nothing Phone (4b) features a 16-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 4b sports a 6.77-inch display
  • Nothing Phone 4b gets a fingerprint scanner for security
  • Nothing Phone 4b is powered by a Snapdragon chipset
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Nothing Phone (4b) was launched in India on Tuesday as the tech firm's first ‘B' series smartphone. Along with the standard edition, the company also unveiled the Nothing Phone (4b) RCB Edition, which is now available in the country via the limited drop event taking place at the Nothing Store in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone (4b) will go on sale in the country next week in three colourways. The new handset is powered by a Snapdragon 6 series chipset and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. The Nothing Phone (4b) carries a dual camera setup and the Glyph Bar interface on the back.

Nothing Phone (4b) Price in India, Availability

Nothing Phone (4b) price in India starts at Rs. 34,999 for the base variant offering 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the other hand, the top-of-the-line configuration, featuring 256GB of storage and the same RAM as the base model, is priced at Rs. 38,999. The company is offering an instant bank discount of 7.5 percent and an exchange bonus.

Nothing Phone 4B Discussion
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The smartphone is set to go on sale in India on July 14 via Flipkart and offline retailers, including Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone (4b) RCB Edition is currently available via a limited drop event at Nothing's flagship store in Bengaluru. The Nothing Phone (4b) is offered in Black, Blue, and White colourways.

Nothing Phone (4b) Specifications, Features

The Nothing Phone (4b) is a dual SIM handset that runs on Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.1. The company promises three years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates for the phone. It sports a 6.77-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,344 pixels) Samsung Super AMOLED display, with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1,000Hz instant sampling rate, 480Hz PWM Dimming, up to 2,000 nits peak brightness, 16.7 million colours, and AGC DT-Star 2 protection. The tech firm claims that the handset ships with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

nothing phone 4b india launch inline Nothing Phone 4b

Nothing Phone (4b) is offered in three colour options.

 

Powering the Nothing Phone (4b) is a 4nm octa core Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset from Qualcomm, along with an Adreno 810 GPU, a Qualcomm Hexagon NPU, Qualcomm AI Engine, and Qualcomm Spectra Image Signal Processor. The handset also features 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. For thermal management, the Nothing Phone (4b) is equipped with a vapour chamber cooling solution, featuring a 4,400 sq mm heat dissipation area.

The Nothing Phone (4b) also sports the Glyph Bar interface on the back, comprising 45 mini-LEDs. The Glyph Bar offers four individually addressable zones, one recording light, Glyph Timer, Essential Notifications, Live Updates, Volume Indicator, Glyph Torch, Glyph Progress, Flip to Glyph, Flip to Record, NFC Indicator, Bedtime Schedule, and Camera Countdown.

For optics, the Nothing Phone (4b) carries a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter, featuring a 1/2.76-inch Samsung sensor, 74.2-degree field of view, optical image stabilisation, electronic image stabilisation, and autofocus. It also gets an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide-angle camera on the back with a 119.5-degree field of view and a 1/4-inch sensor. On the front, the Nothing Phone (4b) sports a 16-megapixel (f/2.4) selfie camera with a 1/3-inch Samsung sensor and an 81.8-degree field of view. It is capable of recording video at up to 4K/30 fps.

The Nothing Phone (4b) has a 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging and 7.5W wired reverse charging. The handset is claimed to charge from 0 to 100 percent in about 80 minutes. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 6.0, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, an e-compass, a gyroscope, a proximity sensor, and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for security. The phone measures 164.4x78.2x8.6mm and weighs about 210g.

Nothing Phone (4b)

Nothing Phone (4b)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2344 pixels
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Further reading: Nothing Phone 4b, Nothing Phone 4b RCB Edition, Nothing, Nothing Phone 4b Price in India, Nothing Phone 4b India Launch, Nothing Phone 4b Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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