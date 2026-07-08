The Moto G77 Power was launched in India on Wednesday as the latest addition to the smartphone maker's budget G series. The new handset is set to go on sale in the country next week in four Pantone-curated colour options and two RAM and storage configurations. The Moto G77 Power is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery, which is claimed to provide up to 59 hours of battery life. The smartphone is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series chipset, along with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset carries a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel main camera.

Moto G77 Power Price in India, Availability

In India, the Moto G77 Power is priced at Rs. 25,999 for the base model featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. However, the company has yet to reveal the price of the model, which offers 4GB of RAM and the same onboard storage as the higher-end model. The tech firm is offering a Rs. 2,000 bank discount, too.

The new handset is set to go on sale in India on July 13 via Flipkart and the Motorola India online store. The Moto G77 Power is offered in Pantone Fuchsia Red, Pantone Impenetrable, Pantone Laurel Green, and Pantone Nautical Blue colour options.

Moto G77 Power Specifications, Features

Motorola's new dual SIM handset, the Moto G77 Power, ships with Android 16-based Hello UI. The company promises 1 year of OS upgrades and three years of security updates for the smartphone. The Moto G77 Power sports a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) LCD touchscreen, offering up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 120Hz touch sampling rate, 391 ppi pixel density, a 90.97 percent screen-to-body ratio, 20:9 aspect ratio, and up to 1,050 nits peak brightness. The company claims that the handset ships with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

A 6nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset powers the new Moto G77 Power, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.5GHz. The smartphone also features an ARM Mali-G57 MP2 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The handset also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock for security.

For optics, the Moto G77 Power carries a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter, featuring a Sony LYT-600 sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view. The handset also features a 2-in-1 light sensor on the back. The Moto G77 Power also sports a 32-megapixel (f/2.2) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The handset is capable of recording videos at up to 2K/30 fps.

The Moto G77 Power is backed by a 7,000mAh battery that is claimed to provide up to 59 hours of battery life. The smartphone supports 30W wired fast charging and 6W wired reverse charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDou for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes an accelerometer, a gyroscope, a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, and an e-compass. The phone measures 166.23x76.50x8.89mm and weighs about 215g.