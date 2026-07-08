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Vivo X Fold 6 India Launch Could Be Much Later Than Usual, Price Range Leaked

Vivo X Fold 6 is likely to rival the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra in the Indian market.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 July 2026 11:05 IST
Vivo X Fold 6 India Launch Could Be Much Later Than Usual, Price Range Leaked

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X Fold 6 runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super chipset

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Highlights
  • Vivo X Fold 6 is tipped to be priced above Rs. 1,05,000 in India
  • Indian variant of Vivo X Fold 6 is said to be similar to Chinese version
  • Vivo X Fold 6 has an 8.02-inch inner screen
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Vivo X Fold 6 was launched in the Chinese market last month as Vivo's latest book-style foldable phone. Now, the foldable appears to be gearing up for a wider release outside China. While Vivo remains tight-lipped about its arrival, a new leak suggests the India launch timeline for the foldable. The Vivo X Fold 6 features an 8.02-inch inner display and runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9000-series chipset. It has Zeiss-branded cameras and a 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. 

Vivo X Fold 6 India Launch Timeline Tipped

On X, tipster Sanju Choudhary claims that the Vivo X Fold 6 will be launched in India in October this year. That's about a few months later than Vivo's usual launch timings. The company unveiled the Vivo X Fold 5 in July last year. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro was released in June 2024. 

Voltvivo X Fold 6 Discussion
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The Vivo X Fold 6 is tipped to be priced above Rs. 1,05,000 in India, but the RAM and storage configuration are not specified. For reference, the Vivo X Fold 5 came with a price tag of Rs. 1,49,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage option.

In the Indian market, the Vivo X Fold 6 is likely to rival the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, which are scheduled to be launched later this month. 

Specification-wise, the Indian variant of the Vivo X Fold 6 is said to be similar to the Chinese variant. If accurate, we can expect the Vivo X Fold 6 to ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super chipset and a 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 40W wireless charging support.

The Vivo X Fold 6 has an 8.02-inch (2,504 x 2,312 pixels) AMOLED inner display and a 6.51-inch (1,120 x 2,528 pixels) AMOLED cover display. It has IP58 + IP59 ratings for dust and water resistance. It boasts a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera unit, including a 200-megapixel main shooter, 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. It has two 20-megapixel selfie cameras.

Vivo X Fold 6

Vivo X Fold 6

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.51-inch
Cover Display 8.02-inch
Cover Resolution 2504x2312 pixels
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1120x2528 pixels
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Further reading: Vivo X Fold 6, Vivo X Fold 6 Specifications, Vivo X Fold 6 Price in India, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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