Vivo X Fold 6 was launched in the Chinese market last month as Vivo's latest book-style foldable phone. Now, the foldable appears to be gearing up for a wider release outside China. While Vivo remains tight-lipped about its arrival, a new leak suggests the India launch timeline for the foldable. The Vivo X Fold 6 features an 8.02-inch inner display and runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9000-series chipset. It has Zeiss-branded cameras and a 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

Vivo X Fold 6 India Launch Timeline Tipped

On X, tipster Sanju Choudhary claims that the Vivo X Fold 6 will be launched in India in October this year. That's about a few months later than Vivo's usual launch timings. The company unveiled the Vivo X Fold 5 in July last year. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro was released in June 2024.

The Vivo X Fold 6 is tipped to be priced above Rs. 1,05,000 in India, but the RAM and storage configuration are not specified. For reference, the Vivo X Fold 5 came with a price tag of Rs. 1,49,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage option.

In the Indian market, the Vivo X Fold 6 is likely to rival the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, which are scheduled to be launched later this month.

Specification-wise, the Indian variant of the Vivo X Fold 6 is said to be similar to the Chinese variant. If accurate, we can expect the Vivo X Fold 6 to ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super chipset and a 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 40W wireless charging support.

The Vivo X Fold 6 has an 8.02-inch (2,504 x 2,312 pixels) AMOLED inner display and a 6.51-inch (1,120 x 2,528 pixels) AMOLED cover display. It has IP58 + IP59 ratings for dust and water resistance. It boasts a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera unit, including a 200-megapixel main shooter, 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. It has two 20-megapixel selfie cameras.