Honor's launch timeline for the Robot Phone may have narrowed to August, according to a new leak from Weibo. The company has already confirmed that the handset will go on sale in China during the second half of 2026, but it has not announced a launch date. The latest claim narrows the expected timeline to next month. The smartphone was first showcased earlier this year with a retractable gimbal camera system and is expected to introduce new AI-powered camera interactions and professional video recording features.

Tipster Says Honor Robot Phone Might Arrive Next Month

In a Weibo post responding to a user's question about the Honor Robot Phone, Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) indicated that the handset is expected to launch in August. While Honor has yet to confirm the date, the claimed timeframe falls within the company's previously announced plan to release the device in China during the second half of 2026.

The Honor Robot Phone was introduced at CES 2026 and later appeared again during MWC 2026. Its standout feature is a movable rear camera unit that folds out from the chassis and can reposition itself to stabilise footage while tracking motion. Unlike conventional smartphone camera modules, the movable setup is designed to support subject tracking and mechanical image stabilisation.

Separate leaks have indicated that the retractable camera module could house a 200-megapixel primary sensor. Another Weibo post by tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) claimed that the sensor is expected to deliver improved stabilisation for photography, video recording and livestreaming. The tipster also suggested that the camera could support additional video shooting capabilities, although further details remain undisclosed.

Honor has previously said that the retractable module houses what it describes as the industry's smallest 4DoF gimbal. The system is claimed to improve handheld video stability while automatically tracking moving subjects during recording. The company has also demonstrated AI-powered interactions that allow the motorised camera unit to perform physical gestures such as nodding or shaking while following a subject.

The Robot Phone is also set to debut Honor's newly announced imaging partnership with ARRI. The company has confirmed support for ARRI LogC technology at the RAW level, along with compatibility with the company's LUT workflow in DaVinci Resolve. Honor previously used the handset to record cinematic footage during the Shanghai International Film Festival to demonstrate its imaging capabilities.