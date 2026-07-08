iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to launch this September, in keeping with Apple's typical release timelines, and the standard iPhone 18 is likely to hit store shelves in early next year. As we wait for Apple's official announcement, a new leak from China suggests that the iPhone 18 Pro will be significantly thicker than the iPhone 17 Pro, particularly around the camera module. The upcoming model is rumoured to come with a battery and chipset upgrade over its predecessor.

iPhone 18 Pro Might Be 2mm Thicker Than Apple's Current Flagship Model

Tipster Fixed Focus Digital (translated from Chinese), on Weibo, claimed that Apple's iPhone 18 Pro will retain the aluminium alloy design introduced with the iPhone 17 Pro. The upcoming phone is said to have a noticeably thicker aluminium frame and camera module than its predecessor.

The tipster states that leaked images from supplier Tata Electronics also suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro will have a thicker overall profile, with around a 2mm increase in thickness over its predecessor. "The thickness will indeed be quite significant", the tipster added.

For context, the iPhone 17 Pro has a body thickness of 8.75mm, while the iPhone 16 Pro has a 8.25 mm thickness. Previous leaks have also alleged that the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max will be thicker than the iPhone 17 Pro models. The redesigned camera system, which is likely to include a variable aperture for the main camera, could be the main reason for the increase in thickness.

iPhone 18 Pro was recently spotted on China's 3C regulatory database with a 4,056mAh battery for the Chinese version and a 4,288mAh battery for the US model. It is expected to be launched in September this year, alongside Apple's first foldable smartphone and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The standard iPhone 18 is likely to go official alongside the iPhone 18e in Q1 next year.

iPhone 18 Pro is said to feature a triple rear camera unit featuring a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens. It is said to run on a 2nm A20 chipset.

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