Skullcandy Uproar TWS headset has been launched in India. The true wireless stereo earphones support environmental noise cancellation (ENC) backed by a quad mic unit. Unlike its ANC variant, these do not offer active noise cancellation. The latest variant comes with a total battery life of up to 46 hours, including the charging case. The earphones support touch controls and have an unspecified IP rating. The company recently unveiled the Skullcandy Ink'd ANC in the country, with a total playback time of up to 43 hours.

Skullcandy Uproar TWS Price in India

Skullcandy Uproar TWS has a special launch, limited-time price of Rs. 2,499. The earphones are sold in a Matte Black shade via the Skullcandy India website, Amazon and select offline retail stores.

Skullcandy Uproar TWS Features, Specifications

The Skullcandy Uproar TWS sports a traditional in-ear design with angular stems and intuitive touch controls. The headset supports a quad mic-backed ENC for clearer calls in a noisy setting. Each earbud is equipped with two microphones, according to the company.

Skullcandy confirms that the Uproar TWS comes with 10mm drivers. It supports Bluetooth 5.4, dual-device connectivity and low latency for reduced audiovisual lag. According to the company, the earphones offer sweat and water resistance, but it does not reveal an exact IP rating.

Together with the case, the Skullcandy Uproar TWS is claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 46 hours. The earphones are said to offer up to two hours of continuous playtime with a 10-minute quick charge. The accompanying charging case comes with a USB Type-C port.

Recently, the Skullcandy Ink'd ANC were introduced in India at Rs. 2,999 in a True Black colourway. The earbuds feature a classic in-ear design with 10mm drivers, ANC and ENC powered by a quad-mic system, as well as touch controls. They support Bluetooth 5.4, multipoint pairing, low-latency mode, and have an IPX4 splash-resistant rating (case not rated). Battery life is claimed to last for up to 43 hours with the case, alongside up to two hours from a 10-minute quick charge.