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Google Pixel 11 Series Price, Storage Options and Colourways Leaked Ahead of August 12 Debut

Google Pixel 11 series might include the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 July 2026 10:58 IST
Google Pixel 11 Series Price, Storage Options and Colourways Leaked Ahead of August 12 Debut

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 10 series was launched in India in August last year

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Highlights
  • Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold could feature three rear cameras
  • Google Pixel 11 Pro will reportedly feature a thinner body
  • The company has yet to confirm the names of the new phones
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Google Pixel 10 series was launched in India and other global markets in August last year. Recently, the Mountain View-based tech giant began sending invites for its next 'Made by Google' event, which will reportedly take place next month. During the event, the tech giant is expected to launch the new Google Pixel 11 series, along with the Google Pixel Watch 5 and the next-generation Pixel Buds. Soon after the invites surfaced online, the price, storage options, and colour options of the four Google Pixel 11 series handsets leaked. The handsets are expected to see a notable price hike over the Pixel 10 lineup. Moreover, the company might not launch a 128GB storage option for the phones.

Google Pixel 11 Series Price, Colourways (Expected)

Dealabs, in collaboration with tipster BillBil-Kun, has shared key details about the upcoming Google Pixel 11 series. The standard Google Pixel 11 will reportedly be launched in the EU and the UK at starting prices of EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 1,08,000) and GBP 879 (about Rs. 1,12,000), respectively, for the base 256GB storage option. Meanwhile, the higher-end 512GB storage model might cost EUR 1,129 (roughly Rs. 1,23,000) and GBP 999 (about Rs. 1,27,000), respectively.

On the other hand, the Google Pixel 11 Pro will reportedly be available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants, costing EUR 1,199 (about Rs. 1,30,000), EUR 1,329 (about Rs. 1,44,000), and EUR 1,589 (about Rs. 1,72,000) in the EU and GBP 1,079 (about Rs. 1,37,000), GBP 1,199 (about Rs. 1,52,000), and GBP 1,429 (about Rs. 1,81,000) in the UK.

Similarly, the Google Pixel 11 Pro XL might launch at prices EUR 1,399 (about Rs. 1,52,000), EUR 1,529 (about Rs. 1,66,000), and EUR 1,789 (about Rs. 1,94,000) in the EU and GBP 1,279 (about Rs. 1,62,000), GBP 1,399 (about Rs. 1,78,000), and GBP 1,629 (about Rs. 2,07,000) in the UK for the 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options, respectively.

Lastly, the company's next-generation foldable, the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold, will reportedly be priced at EUR 1,999 (about Rs. 2,17,000), EUR 2,129 (about Rs. 2,31,000), and EUR 2,389 (about Rs. 2,59,000) in European markets and GBP 1,799 (about Rs. 2,28,000), GBP 1,919 (about Rs. 2,44,000), and GBP 2,149 (about Rs. 2,73,000) in the UK, for the same storage options as the Google Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL models.

This suggests that the Mountain View-based tech giant will not introduce the base 128GB storage option for its smartphones, as it did with the Google Pixel 10 series and older models. If this is true, it would be similar to Apple's strategy for the standard iPhone 17 model this year. Moreover, the handsets might see a significant price increase over the last generation.

The report also highlights that the Google Pixel 11 will go on sale in the EU and the UK in Fuchsia, Light Sterling, Midnight Haze, and Moss colour options. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL will reportedly be available in Dune, Light Fog, Midnight Haze, and Pine colourways. Lastly, the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold could be offered in Midnight Haze and Pine shades. However, the 1TB storage variants of the phones will reportedly only be available in the Midnight Haze shade.

Google recently started sending invites to journalists and YouTube creators for the next Made by Google event, which will reportedly take place on August 12 at 3 pm PT (3:30 am IST). The event is expected to see the launch of the four new Google Pixel 11 series smartphones, along with the tech giant's next-generation Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds.

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Further reading: Google Pixel 11, Google Pixel 11 Pro, Google Pixel 11 Pro XL, Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold, Google, Google Pixel 11 Price, Google Pixel 11 Pro Price, Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Price, Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Price, Google Pixel 11 Launch, Google Pixel 11 Pro Launch, Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Launch, Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Launch
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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