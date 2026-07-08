Redmi Note 17 series will be launched in China next week, the smartphone maker has announced. The Xiaomi sub-brand has also revealed the design of the upcoming lineup, which will comprise at least two models. While both smartphones are shown to sport a similar design, one of the handsets will feature a single rear camera system, while the other will boast a dual camera system on the back. The Redmi Note 17 series will go on sale in the country in at least two colour options. Separately, a Redmi Note 17 series phone has been spotted on a benchmarking platform with an octa core Snapdragon chipset.

Redmi Note 17 Series Set to Launch on July 14

In a post on Weibo, the Xiaomi sub-brand has confirmed that the Redmi Note 17 series will be launched in China on July 14 at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST). The announcement poster for the launch reveals the design of the lineup, which reveals that the series will include at least two models, dubbed Redmi Note 17 Pro and Redmi Note 17, along with their design and colour options. Both phones appear with a similar flat rear panel, featuring a square-shaped camera module in the top-left corner.

One of the Redmi Note 17 series handsets will be equipped with a dual rear camera setup, while the lower-end model will launch with a single camera on the back, paired with an LED flash. A power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the smartphones, while the left side will be left clean. Additionally, the centred Redmi branding will be placed at the bottom of the panel. A USB Type-C port, placed between the speaker grille and the SIM tray, appears on the bottom of the Redmi Note 17 series phones.

The Xiaomi sub-brand has also confirmed that the Redmi Note 17 Pro will ship with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. The display of the handset will offer Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, claimed to provide 3m “marble drop” resistance. The company further claims that the Redmi Note 17 Pro will ship with a TÜV SÜD “2m, 72 hours waterproof” certification. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

Separately, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has spotted the Redmi Note 17 Pro on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the model number 2607DRA18C. The listing reportedly reveals that the smartphone will be powered by an octa core Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset, comprising four efficiency cores clocked at 1.8GHz and four performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz. The handset might also ship with an Adreno 710 GPU, 12GB of RAM, and Android 16. It reportedly scored 1,027 and 3,002 points in Geekbench's single-core and multi-core performance tests, respectively.