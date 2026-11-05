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Samsung’s Hearing Aid Features Are Coming to Galaxy Buds 4 Pro and Buds 3 Pro Early Next Year

The two hearing aid features have been approved by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 5 November 2026 16:40 IST
Samsung’s Hearing Aid Features Are Coming to Galaxy Buds 4 Pro and Buds 3 Pro Early Next Year

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro 4 (pictured) were launched alongside its Galaxy foldables

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Highlights
  • Samsung will roll out its hearing aids features early next year
  • This will include the ‘Hearing Test’ and ‘Hearing Aid’ features
  • The feature rollout will begin in South Korea followed by other countries
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Samsung announced that it has now received approval from the South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS). This approval follows the earlier US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) certification for its hearing aid features on its Galaxy Buds TWS earphones. The MFDS approval means that Samsung can now begin rolling out the feature for supported Galaxy Buds TWS earphone models. Samsung now claims that it will begin the rollout of its two hearing aids features starting with South Korea early next year, enabling owners to use their Galaxy Buds as hearing aid devices.

Samsung's Hearing Aid Features Get Approval in South Korea

According to Samsung, the company has now obtained “medical device” approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) in South Korea. The approval now means that Samsung can roll out its ‘Hearing Test' and ‘Hearing Aid' features to supported devices. This short list of devices as per Samsung, includes the recently launched Galaxy Buds 4 Pro and last year's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro TWS earphones.

VoltSamsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Discussion
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Samsung claims that both TWS earphones will receive their hearing aid features via software updates “early next year”. The roll out of the feature is said to begin with South Korea and may expand to more countries later.

Since Samsung had earlier managed USFDA approval, we can expect the two hearing aid features to make their way to Galaxy Buds owners in the US as well. However, Samsung has not provided a defined timeline for the same.

Two features include the ‘Hearing Test' and the ‘Hearing Aid', which will basically let Galaxy Buds 4 Pro and Buds 3 Pro owners use their TWS earphones as medically approved hearing aid devices.

The ‘Hearing Test' feature lets users take a clinical-grade test to check their hearing using the TWS earphones. The test plays single tones at different frequencies and then presents an audiogram, which lets the user know which hearing loss category they belong to. Samsung says the test will put the user into one of seven hearing loss categories which include: normal, slight, mild, moderate, moderately severe, severe, and profound.

The ‘Hearing Aid' feature uses the test data and will accurately amplify the sounds that the user struggles to hear. According to Samsung, the system uses the NAL-NL2 fitting formula, recognised as a clinical standard for prescription hearing aids. The technology was developed with National Acoustic Laboratories and Samsung Medical Centre, with clinical studies carried out at the Vanderbilt University Medical Centre, San Jose State University and the University of Memphis.

FAQSamsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro FAQs
What are the main features of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro?
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro features dual dynamic drivers and supports AAC, SBC, SSC(Samsung Seamless Codec), SSC-UHQ, LC3 audio codecs. It offers up to 22 hours of total playback time (including the charging case), with up to 5 hours on a single charge. The earbuds support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and come with features like touch controls, voice assistant support, and seamless Galaxy ecosystem connectivity. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro use Bluetooth 6.1 for connectivity and is rated IP57 for water and dust resistance. It is available in Pink, White, and Black colour options.
When was the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro released?
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro was launched on February 25, 2026.
Where can I buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro?
: You can buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro through the official Samsung website, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, and select retail stores across India.
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Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable fit
  • Premium design
  • Robust, powerful sound
  • Good ANC
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • No true multipoint support
  • Many features require a Samsung phone
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Samsung
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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