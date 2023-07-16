Technology News

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale: Best Deals on Car Accessories to Grab Today

The sale ends on Sunday, July 16, at midnight.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 July 2023 05:12 IST
Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale: Best Deals on Car Accessories to Grab Today

Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI plans on certain products

Highlights
  • Apollo Alnac 4G tyre claims to support up to 100 kilograms of load
  • Qubo battery-powered small tyre inflator comes with an LED light
  • Osram headlamp is equipped with 12 volts of projector light

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 is now in its second day and is available to all Prime members in India. The sale event began on July 15 and will end on July 16. Cardholders from select banks may also be eligible for bonus benefits on certain product purchases. Customers who meet certain payment method requirements can even opt for no-cost EMI alternatives on specific items. Amazon is offering all its Prime members large discounts on a range of car accessories, among other things. The following are some of the best bargains on car accessories for you to grab on the last day of the sale.

Apollo Alnac 4G Tubeless Car Tyre

This large radial car tyre has a load capacity of 100kg and a tread depth of 8mm. With a section width of 195mm and rim width of 152.4mm, a single tyre weighs ‎5.53kg. With a discount of 56 percent, the price of the item has been slashed to Rs. 6,141 from Rs. 14,000.

Buy now at: Rs. 6,141 (MRP Rs. 14,000)

Qubo Smart Tyre Inflator

Made out of ABS plastic, this battery-powered tyre inflator has a smart operation mode. It comes with multiple nozzles, an LED light and claims to offer digital accuracy. This is available at a lowered price of Rs, 2,568, down from the market price of Rs. 4,490.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,568 (MRP Rs. 4,490)

Bosch C7 Battery Charger

This battery charger is best suited for 12V car batteries and 24-V commercial batteries. It comes with a regulative function and supports trickle charging technology. It also claims to be dust and splash proof. Down from Rs. 6,571, this unit is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 5,256.

Buy now at: Rs. 5,256 (MRP Rs. 6,571)

Osram H4 Projector Headlight

This front projector light claims to be compatible with almost 90 percent of car models in the market. It offers a white LED light of 12V. With a 50 percent discount extended, one unit of this is available during this Prime Day sale at Rs. 3,406 instead of its market price of Rs. 6,880.

Buy now at: Rs. 3,406 (MRP Rs. 6,880)

Castrol ‎Magnatec Stop-Start Engine Oil

This full synthetic engine oil claims to provide up to 50 percent more engine protection with its dualock technology and offer up to 60 litres of fuel savings each year. According to the company, it is best suited for "petrol, diesel or CNG powered engines where API SN, ACEA A5/B5, A1/B1 specifications are recommended by the manufacturer." Currently, 3.5-litre jerry can of the oil is available at Rs. 2,125, down 16 percent from the usual Rs. 2,537.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,125 (MRP Rs. 2,537)

Agaro Supreme High Pressure Washer

This 1800 watts high pressure washer comes with 3m of inlet pipe, 8m of outlet hose, a spray gun extension rod, one inlet filter, one inlet connector, one tap connector, one bucket water filter, and a 250ml foam spray bottle. Offered currently at a 50 percent discount, this is available at Rs. 4,497.

Buy now at: Rs. 4,497 (MRP Rs. 8,990)

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Amazon Prime Day 2023, Prime Day 2023, Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023, Car Accessories, Best Deals
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
