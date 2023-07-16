Technology News
Here's a handy guide for all your gaming accessory needs, from keyboards to controllers.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 16 July 2023 03:01 IST
Photo Credit: Xbox

The Xbox wireless controller is available for a discounted price of Rs. 4,579

Highlights
  • The Elgato HD60 X capture card is on sale right now at Rs. 14,999
  • The Logitech G304 wireless mouse is priced at Rs. 2,794 during the sale
  • The Razer BlackShark V2 X headset is priced at Rs. 3,599

Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale is well underway, offering deals and deep discounts on a host of products. We've already rounded up some of the best offers on smartphones, laptops, large appliances like refrigerators and ACs, earphones, mobile accessories and much more. Prime Day sale is also a great chance for gamers to get their hands on discounted products for all their gaming needs, be it gaming monitors, keyboards, headsets, mice or controllers.

We've already made a handy guide for all the best deals on PlayStation 5 console bundles, controllers and accessories, but here we're going to cover some of the best Prime Day 2023 deals on all gaming accessories.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best deals on gaming accessories

Razer BlackShark V2 X wired gaming headset

The Razer BlackShark V2 X is one of the best wired gaming headsets in its price segment. Sporting a plush memory foam design for its earcups and headband, the Razer BlackShark V2 X is compatible across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch, via its 3.5mm audio jack. Besides offering a slick all-black design and comfortable fit for extended periods of gaming, these headphones from Razer also offer crystal clear audio with 7.1 surround sound capability and custom-tuned 50mm drivers. The headset also includes a noise-isolating microphone for clear voice input while gaming online.

The Razer BlackShark V2 X is priced at Rs. 3,599 during the ongoing Prime Day sale, down from its MRP of Rs. 7,999.

Buy now at: Rs. 3,599 (MRP Rs. 7,999)

Logitech G304 wireless gaming mouse

When it comes to gaming mice, look no further than Logitech. The Logitech G304 wireless mouse, with its 12,000 DPI sensitivity and Logitech's Hero sensor onboard, delivers precise gaming performance. Powered by a single AA battery, the Logitech mouse claims up to 250 hours of continuous gameplay in Performance mode, while it can last up to nine months on Endurance mode.

The lightweight mouse, which is available in white and black colour options, is priced at Rs. 2,794, down from its MRP of Rs. 3,795.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,794 (MRP Rs. 3,795)

SteelSeries QcK+ gaming mouse pad

No gaming mouse is complete without a mouse pad. The SteelSeries QcK+ is the ideal choice for people looking for mouse pad optimised for gaming. The mouse pad has a non-slip rubber base and a micro-woven surface for precise mouse movement.

The large size of the SteelSeries QcK+, which measures 450mm x 400mm x 2mm is currently available for Rs. 1,269, down from its MRP of Rs. 2,299.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,269 (MRP Rs. 2,299)

Logitech G213 Prodigy wired gaming keyboard

The Logitech G213 Prodigy wired USB gaming keyboard features customisable RGB backlit keys and an integrated palm rest for comfortable gaming sessions. The gaming keyboard also includes dedicated media control and features a spill-resistant, durable design. It is tuned specifically for gamers, with tactile multi-key input. The Logitech G213 Prodigy retails at a price of Rs. 5,295, but is available now at a discounted price of Rs. 3,799 as part of the Prime Day deal.

Buy now at: Rs. 3,799 (MRP Rs. 5,295)

Microsoft Xbox X/S wireless controller

If controllers are you preferred way to play over mouse and keyboard, then this Prime Day deal on the Xbox wireless controller is for you. The Xbox X/S wireless controller, powered by to AA batteries, is a versatile controller with textured grip on the triggers, bumpers and back-case and a hybrid D-pad. The Xbox controller can pair with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Android and iOS. The controller is marked at Rs. 4,579, down from its MRP of Rs. 5,990.

Buy now at: Rs. 4,579 (MRP Rs. 5,990)

Elgato HD60 X external capture card

The Elgato HD60 X is the ideal capture card for gamers who want to record and stream their gameplay from both consoles and PC. It can capture footage in high resolution in 4K at 30fps with Ultra-Low Latency or in in 1080p with 60fps HDR10. The capture card also supports variable refresh rate. It offers support for multiple streaming platforms like YoutTube, Twitch, OBS and others.

The Elgato HD60 X is on sale right now at Rs. 14,999, down from its retail price of Rs. 28,200. ICICI and SBI bank credit cards can get you an extra discount as well.

Buy now at: Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 28,200)

 

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Amazon Prime Day 2023, Prime Day 2023, Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023, Sale Offers, Gaming Accessories, Xbox, PC, PS5, Logitech, SteelSeries, Razer
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
