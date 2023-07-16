The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 that kicked off on July 15 at 12am is about to come to an end. This years Prime Day sale saw plenty of discounts, new smartphone launches, exclusive deals, and offers. There are plenty of deals available across different categories and searching through all of them can be a task. To help you out, we've listed down all the best deals that are currently live during the Prime Day Sale 2023. There's still time, don't miss out on these deals, hurry up.

Best Amazon Prime Day deals on mobile phones, accessories

Amazon's Prime Day Sale 2023 had plenty of deals and discounts on smartphones. There were also plenty of first sales during the Prime Day sale. Check out all the best mobile and mobile accessories deals below.

Amazon Prime Day Sale: Best Camera Phones You Can Buy Before the Sale Ends Tonight

Best Deals on Power Banks and Chargers: Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale

Best Smartphones Between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 15,000 Worth Buying Before Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 Ends Tonight

Amazon Prime Day sale: Top Premium Phones on Sale Include Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 4, iPhone 14 and More

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Top Deals on Samsung Galaxy M04, Redmi 12C, Nokia C12 and More

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000 to Grab During This Sale

Incredible Prices on Renewed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Lenovo ThinkPad T480, More: Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: iPhone 14, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and Redmi 12C Emerge as Best Sellers

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale: Top Deals on Mobile Accessories From Redmi, Boat and OnePlus

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best Deals, Discounts and Offers on 5G Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale: Best Deals on Smartphones, From iPhone 14 to Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 Highlights: Best Early Deals on Mobile Phones, Laptops, TVs, and More

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 Day 1: Best Deals on Apple Products, From iPhone 14 to MacBook Air

Best Amazon Prime Day deals on smartwatches

There were several deals and offers on the Apple Watch lineup, but they were almost immediately sold out. However, plenty of other brands still have some good deals running. You could get yourself a budget or a premium smartwatch before the sale ends.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best Deals and Discounts on Premium Smartwatches

Amazon Prime Day Early Deals: Best Discounts and Offers on Budget Smartwatches

Best Amazon Prime Day deals on TWS, headphones, sound bars, Bluetooth speakers

If you were looking to buy new earphones, then there are several deals available on Amazon. From TWS earbuds to premium headphones to Bluetooth speakers, there are plenty of options.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale: Top Headphone Deals Under Rs. 10,000 to Check Before Sale Ends Tonight

Grab These Offers on Amazon Echo Smart Speakers and Bundles Before Prime Day Sale Ends Tonight

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale: Best Deals on TWS Earphones Under Rs. 10,000

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Here Are the Best Deals on Bluetooth Speakers

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best Deals on In-Ear TWS Earphones Under Rs. 1,000

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best Deals on TVs, Soundbars For Better Home Entertainment Experience

Best Amazon Prime Day deals on TVs

The Amazon Prime Day Sale also includes good deals on smart TVs across all size ranges. There are smart TVs available under Rs. 15,000 as well. Check out the deals below.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best Deals on TV Sets Under Rs. 15,000

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best Smart TV Deals to Choose From

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Top Deals and Discounts on 50-Inch and 55-Inch Smart TVs

Best Amazon Prime Day deals on laptops, tablets, desktop PCs, and accessories

Amazon also had a tonne of discounts on laptops, gaming laptops, tablets, Desktop PCs, and PC peripherals. You can check out the best deals below.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale: Best Deals on Desktop PCs You Won't Want to Miss

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best Deals on Mice and Other Computer Accessories

Best Deals on Gaming Laptops from Asus, Dell, Acer and More: Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best Deals on SSDs, Portable Hard Drives, and More

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale: Here Are the Best Deals on Monitors

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale: Best Offers and Discounts on iPad and Tablets From Xiaomi, OnePlus and Samsung

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best Deals on Laptops With the Biggest Discounts

Best Amazon Prime Day deals on gaming consoles and accessories

Sony's PlayStation 5 also received a discount during the Prime Day Sale 2023. Apart from consoles, there are deals available on gaming accessories as well.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale: From Controllers to Keyboards, Best Deals on Gaming Accessories

PlayStation 5, DualSense Controllers, PS5 Accessories Get Discounts: Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale

Best Amazon Prime Day deals on electronics, home appliances

Several home appliances and general electronics were available at a discounted price during the Prime Day Sale. We've listed down the best deals across electronics and home appliances below.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 Ends Tonight: Top Offers on Best Selling Electronics You Shouldn't Miss

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale Begins: Best Deals on Mobile Phones, Amazon Devices, Headphones, Other Electronics

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale: Top Deals on Hair Straighteners from Philips, Syska and Havells

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale: Best Deals on Air Fryers From Brands Like Xiaomi, Agaro and Philips

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale: Best Deals on Induction Cooktops, Electric Kettles, Dry Iron, Instant Water Geyser

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best Discounts on ACs, Washing Machines, Other Large Appliances

Best Amazon Prime Day deals on cameras

If you're interested in purchasing a new camera, then you should definitely check out our list of best deals. From DSLR cameras to action cameras to accessories, there are plenty of deals to go around.**

Amazon Prime Day Sale Ends Tonight: Don't Miss These Vlogging Essentials From Sony, DJI and More

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Top Offers and Discounts on Camera Accessories

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Top Deals on DSLR, Mirrorless and Action Cameras

Best Amazon Prime Day deals on smart home products

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Top Deals on Alexa Compatible Devices for Your Smart Home

Best Amazon Prime Day deals on AmazonBasic products

Best Deals on AmazonBasics Products and Accessories: Prime Day Sale 2023