Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000 to Grab During This Sale

EMI for the Realme Narzo 60 5G start from Rs. 860.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 July 2023 01:39 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G sports a 64-megapixel primary rear camera sensor

Highlights
  • iQoo Z7s 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC
  • Oppo A78 5G has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging
  • Vivo Y56 5G runs Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 out-of-the-box

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 has entered its second day and is open to all Prime members in India. The sale started on June 15 and will last till June 16. ICICI and SBI bank cardholders may also be eligible for additional rewards on certain product purchases. Customers who meet certain payment method criteria can even choose no-cost EMI options on specific items. Amazon Prime members can get huge discounts on a selection of smartphones, among other things. Following are some of the best deals available during this sale on smartphones under Rs. 20,000.

Realme Narzo 60 5G

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, the phone comes with a 6.43-inch 90Hz full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) SuperAMOLED curved display and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support. For optics, it features a 64-megapixel primary rear camera sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor at the back along with a 16-megapixel front camera sensor.

The 8GB + 128GB variant of the Realme Narzo 60 5G is currently available at the price of Rs. 17,999, the while 256GB option is marked at Rs. 19,999. The model is offered in Cosmic Black and Mars Orange colourways.

Buy now at: Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 19,999)

iQoo Z7s 5G

The iQoo Z7s 5G features a 6.38-inch 90Hz full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) display and runs Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 out-of-the-box. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC paired with Adreno 619L GPU and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 44W wired Flash Charging support. It has similar camera specifications as the Narzo 60 model.

Down from a market price of Rs, 23,999, the 6GB variant of the iQoo Z7s 5G is offered during the sale at a price of Rs. 17,999. It is available in Norway Blue and Pacific Night colour options.

Buy now at: Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 23,999)

Oppo A78 5G

This Oppo handset, powered by a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, sports a 6.56-inch 90Hz HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) IPS LCD panel and comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support. It is equipped with an 8-megapixel front camera sensor, a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a secondary 2-megapixel sensor. 

The lone 8GB + 128GB storage variant of the Oppo A78 5G is available during the sale at a discounted price of Rs. 18,999, and it is offered in Glowing Black and Glowing Blue colour options.

Buy now at: Rs. 18,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999)

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

Sporting a 6.6-inch 120Hz full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection, the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G comes with a 5nm in-house Exynos 1280 SoC and a 6,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. The triple rear camera unit includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens and an unspecified third sensor. It also has a 13-megapixel sensor at the front.

The 6GB RAM + 128GB option of the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is offered at a lowered price of Rs. 18,999, down from the listed price of Rs. 24,499. The model launched in the country with Midnight Blue, Prism Silver, and Waterfall Blue colour variants.

Buy now at: Rs. 18,999 (MRP Rs. 24,499)

Vivo Y56 5G

The Vivo phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It has a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixel) LCD display and carries a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and a 16-megapixel front sensor.

Vivo Y56 5G launched in the country in a singular 8GB + 128GB storage option, in Black Engine and Orange Shimmer colourways. During the ongoing Amazon Prime Day Sale, the handset is available at Rs. 19,999.

Buy now at: Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999)

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Z7s 5G

iQOO Z7s 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.38-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Prime Day 2023, Prime Day 2023, Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023, Realme Narzo 60 5G, iQOO Z7s 5G, Oppo A78 5G, Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, Vivo Y56 5G, Realme, iQoo, oppo, samsung, vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best Deals on Mice and Other Computer Accessories

