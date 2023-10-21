ChatGPT launched last year and took over the world as the most popular AI chatbot. Now, Stellantis-owned DS Automobiles has marked a new feat in this world of artificial intelligence by integrating ChatGPT with its vehicles. With this, DS Automobiles became the first auto company to integrate AI chatbot commands into vehicles. Stellantis announced the achievement in a press release while also pointing out the necessary requirements to access the feature. Initially, the ChatGPT will be offered to the first 20,000 registered users.

In an official announcement, Stallantis revealed that DS Automobiles has integrated ChatGPT AI chatbot with its vehicles, allowing users to get accurate and instant answers. The AI chatbot works similarly to Alexa or Siri in cars. The company will initially begin with a pilot phase for the first six months, where it will provide access to 20,000 registered users.

These users should be using the DS 3, DS 4, DS 7 and DS 9 range of cars with an active DS IRIS system on board. To use the feature and converse with the DS IRIS system, the users will simply have to say "OK IRIS" by pressing the special button on the steering wheel.

The integration of ChatGPT with DS IRIS SYSTEM will be available at no extra cost for the first 20,000 registered users for six months if they make a purchase on the above-mentioned range of cars between October 19 and February 29. To activate the system, users can contact the DS Services Store. In the pilot phase, the integration will be available only in European regions, including France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain and Italy. The feature will be available in the national languages of all these countries.

To recall, the ChatGPT AI chatbot launched in November last year. It is now available to use on mobile apps as well as web versions.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.