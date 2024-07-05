Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI's 2023 Breach Led to Hackers Stealing Company's AI Secrets: Report

OpenAI's 2023 Breach Led to Hackers Stealing Company's AI Secrets: Report

The hacker lifted details from discussions in an online forum where employees talked about OpenAI's latest technologies, the report said.

By Reuters | Updated: 5 July 2024 15:03 IST
OpenAI's 2023 Breach Led to Hackers Stealing Company's AI Secrets: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

OpenAI was founded on December 11, 2015 in San Francisco, California by Sam Altman

Highlights
  • OpenAI has not commented on this fresh report
  • Hackers last year had breached internal discussions of OpenAI
  • The internal messaging system of OpenAI was breached in April 2023
Advertisement

A hacker gained access to the internal messaging systems at OpenAI last year and stole details about the design of the company's artificial intelligence technologies, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

The hacker lifted details from discussions in an online forum where employees talked about OpenAI's latest technologies, the report said, citing two people familiar with the incident.

However, they did not get into the systems where OpenAI, the firm behind chatbot sensation ChatGPT, houses and builds its AI, the report added.

Microsoft Corp-backed OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

OpenAI executives informed both employees at an all-hands meeting in April last year and the company's board about the breach, according to the report, but executives decided not to share the news publicly as no information about customers or partners had been stolen.

OpenAI executives did not consider the incident a national security threat, believing the hacker was a private individual with no known ties to a foreign government, the report said. The San Francisco-based company did not inform the federal law enforcement agencies about the breach, it added.

OpenAI in May said it had disrupted five covert influence operations that sought to use its AI models for "deceptive activity" across the internet, the latest to stir safety concerns about the potential misuse of the technology.

The Biden administration was poised to open up a new front in its effort to safeguard the U.S. AI technology from China and Russia with preliminary plans to place guardrails around the most advanced AI Models including ChatGPT, Reuters earlier reported, citing sources.

In May, 16 companies developing AI pledged at a global meeting to develop the technology safely at a time when regulators are scrambling to keep up with rapid innovation and emerging risks.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, ChatGPT, Artificial Intelligence, AI, Hack
Boat Lunar Oasis With Bluetooth Calling, 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display Launched in India
Elon Musk Hints at xAI’s Grok-2 AI Model Launch, Says Will Release in August

Related Stories

OpenAI's 2023 Breach Led to Hackers Stealing Company's AI Secrets: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 12 5G, Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Will Launch in India on This Date
  2. Realme 13 Pro Series 5G to Get Ultra Clear Camera With AI Capabilities
  3. Boat Lunar Oasis With Bluetooth Calling, 1.43-Inch Display Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta Shares Study on Meta 3D Gen, a Generative AI System to Create 3D Assets From Text Prompts
  2. OnePlus 13, OnePlus Ace 4 Tipped to Feature 6,000mAh Batteries; a 6,500mAh Battery Phone Said to Be in Works
  3. Apple‘s Upcoming iPad Mini 7th Generation Could be Powered by A17 Pro Chipset, Leak Reveals
  4. Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for July 9; Design, Key Features Revealed
  5. Elon Musk Hints at xAI’s Grok-2 AI Model Launch, Says Will Release in August
  6. OpenAI's 2023 Breach Led to Hackers Stealing Company's AI Secrets: Report
  7. Boat Lunar Oasis With Bluetooth Calling, 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display Launched in India
  8. Realme 13 Pro Series 5G to Launch in India with 50-Megapixel Ultra Clear Camera and AI Features
  9. South Korea Initiates Crackdown on Suspicious Crypto Activities
  10. Apple May Be Developing a HomePod with Touchscreen Powered by Apple Intelligence: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »