Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Microsoft Gives Up Observer Seat on OpenAI Board Amid Regulatory Scrutiny: Report

Microsoft Gives Up Observer Seat on OpenAI Board Amid Regulatory Scrutiny: Report

Microsoft's seat on OpenAI's board enabled the firm to attend board meetings and access confidential information.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 July 2024 12:20 IST
Microsoft Gives Up Observer Seat on OpenAI Board Amid Regulatory Scrutiny: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Levart_Photographer

Microsoft and OpenAI are increasingly competing to sell AI technology to enterprise customers

Highlights
  • Microsoft took an observer position in OpenAI board in November 2023
  • Microsoft has invested more than $10 billion in OpenAI
  • Microsoft is expanding its AI offerings on the Azure
Advertisement

Microsoft has ditched the board observer seat at OpenAI that has drawn regulatory scrutiny on both sides of the Atlantic, saying it was not necessary after the AI start-up's governance had improved significantly in the past eight months.

iPhone maker Apple had also been expected to take an observer role on OpenAI's board but would not do so, the Financial Times reported, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter. Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

Microsoft took a non-voting, observer position on OpenAI's board in November last year after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman took back the reins of the company which operates the generative AI chatbot ChatGPT.

The seat meant it could attend OpenAI's board meetings and access confidential information but had no voting rights on matters including electing or choosing directors.

The observer seat and Microsoft's more than $10 billion investment in OpenAI have triggered unease among antitrust watchdogs in Europe, Britain and the US over how much control it exerts over OpenAI.

Microsoft cited OpenAI's new partnerships, innovation and growing customer base since Altman's return to the startup for giving up its observer seat.

"Over the past eight months we have witnessed significant progress by the newly formed board and are confident in the company's direction. Given all of this we no longer believe our limited role as an observer is necessary," it said in a letter to OpenAI dated July 9.

EU antitrust regulators last month said the partnership would not be subjected to the bloc's merger rules because Microsoft does not control OpenAI, but they would instead seek third-party views on the exclusivity clauses in the agreement.

In contrast, the British and U.S. antitrust watchdogs continue to have concerns as well as questions about Microsoft's influence over OpenAI and the latter's independence.

Microsoft and OpenAI are increasingly competing to sell AI technology to enterprise customers, aiming to generate revenue and demonstrate their independence to regulators to address antitrust concerns.

Additionally, Microsoft is expanding its AI offerings on the Azure platform and has hired Inflection's CEO to head its consumer AI division, a move widely interpreted as an effort to diversify beyond OpenAI.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Microsoft, OpenAI, ChatGPT, Sam Altman
Gemini Clock Tool Extension on Android Will Reportedly Let the AI Chatbot Set Alarms and Timers

Related Stories

Microsoft Gives Up Observer Seat on OpenAI Board Amid Regulatory Scrutiny: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G85 5G With Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC Debuts in India
  2. JioTag Air Launched in India With Support for Find My Feature on iPhone
  3. Samsung's Purported Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra Might Be Indefinitely Delayed
  4. Lava Blaze X 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC Goes Official in India
  5. iPhone 16 Series Could Arrive With Face ID Design Changes
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Buds 5C with Hybrid ANC, 36-Hour Total Battery Life Launched in India: Specifications, Price
  2. Perplexity AI Rolling Out Its Pro Search Feature For Complex Queries to Android Devices
  3. Apple Arcade Adds Temple Run: Legends, Vampire Survivors+ and a Vision Pro Spatial Title in August
  4. Oura Ring Reportedly Gets an AI-Powered Oura Advisor Feature That Offers Personalised Insights
  5. Realme GT 6 China Variant With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 5,800mAh Battery Debuts: Price, Specifications
  6. iPhone 16 Series Could Arrive With Changes to Face ID Design: Report
  7. Instagram Will Prioritise Short-Form Content Over Long Videos to Help Users Explore Their Interests, Says Adam Mosseri
  8. Lava Blaze X 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. JioTag Air Bluetooth Tracker With Support for Apple’s Find My Feature Debuts in India: Specifications, Price
  10. Microsoft Raises Xbox Box Game Pass Prices, Introduces New 'Standard' Tier
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »