Technology News
  • Home
  • Auto
  • Auto News
  • Reliance Showcases Multipurpose, Swappable Batteries for Electric Vehicles

Reliance Showcases Multipurpose, Swappable Batteries for Electric Vehicles

Reliance is also working on customisable batteries for business and individual usage, intelligent swap stations and integrated charging networks.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 October 2023 17:47 IST
Reliance Showcases Multipurpose, Swappable Batteries for Electric Vehicles

Photo Credit: Pexels

Reliance says one battery can be used for mobility as well as for powering appliances at home

Highlights
  • Reliance has displayed new battery storage technologies
  • The company is looking to cut dependence on its oil-to-chemical business
  • There's no word on when Reliance will start selling these batteries
Advertisement

Reliance Industries showcased its swappable and multipurpose battery storage technology for electric vehicles (EVs) on Wednesday, as it makes a big push on clean energy.

Reliance, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, displayed removable and swappable batteries for EVs that can also be used to power household appliances through an inverter at a renewable energy exhibition.

The idea is that a person can use one battery for mobility as well as for powering appliances at home, company executives at the event said, requesting not to be quoted as they are not authorised to speak with media.

The batteries can be swapped at Reliance's battery swap stations or re-charged by households using rooftop solar panels, which also it plans to sell, the executives added. The executives did not clarify when the company planned to start selling these batteries.

Development of battery storage solutions is a part of Reliance's bigger $10 billion green push towards clean energy projects. The company aims to cut dependence on its mainstay oil-to-chemical business and be net zero carbon by 2035.

The company acquired two battery companies for about $200 million in 2021 and 2022, respectively -- UK-based Faradion that makes sodium-ion batteries, and Lithium Werks, that produces lithium iron phosphate (LFP)batteries. Reliance displayed LFP chemistry-based battery at the exhibition.

A company presentation at the event showed it is also working on customisable batteries for business and individual usage, intelligent swap stations and integrated charging networks. Reliance doesn't plan to get in to EV manufacturing but will partner with EV makers, the presentation showed.

Reliance won an incentive last year to set up a 5-gigawatt hours (GWh) battery manufacturing facility under the government's $2.4 billion programme that aims to boost local battery cell production.

The factory will be set up by 2026 and will make batteries and containerised energy storage solutions.

Clean auto technology is central to the country's strategy of cutting pollution in major cities and reaching its broader climate goals. Electric vehicles currently make up a fraction of total sales in the country, mainly due to their high price as the batteries are imported, and a lack of charging infrastructure.

The government is trying to encourage swappable batteries to bring down costs and promote wider adoption of EVs.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance, Reliance Industries, EV Batteries, EV, Electric Vehicles
Assassin’s Creed Mirage Global Launch Timings Revealed: Details

Related Stories

Reliance Showcases Multipurpose, Swappable Batteries for Electric Vehicles
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple MacBook Air M2 Drops Under Rs. 90,000 for Flipkart Sale: See Price
  2. Flipkart, Amazon Sale 2023: Blaupunkt to Offer This Smart TV for Rs. 5,999
  3. Vivo V29 Series Launches in India: See Prices Here
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE With AI-Supported Camera Launched
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Buds FE India Prices Out
  6. Poco X5 Pro 5G, Poco F5, More to Get Price Cuts on Flipkart During Sale
  7. Motorola Razr 40 Series Prices Lowered at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival: OnePlus Smartphone Offers Previewed So Far
  9. Disney+ Hotstar Introduces New Features for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup
  10. All Samsung Galaxy Phone Deals at Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023
#Latest Stories
  1. Sharp Aquos Sense 8 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Spotify Premium Adds Free Access to Audiobooks in Australia and the UK
  3. Reliance Showcases Multipurpose, Swappable Batteries for Electric Vehicles
  4. Dyson Zone Air-Purifying Headphones With ANC, Up to 50-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  5. Assassin’s Creed Mirage Global Launch Timings Revealed: Details
  6. Motorola Razr 40 Under Rs. 45,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series and Galaxy Buds FE Price in India, Availability Announced
  8. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2 Prices Leaked Again Ahead of Launch Later Today
  9. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Here Are All Redmi Phone Deals You Should Know
  10. Nothing Opens First Service Centre in Bengaluru, Plans to Launch 35 Exclusive Service Centres by 2025: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.