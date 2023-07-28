Technology News
  • Home
  • Auto
  • Auto News
  • Ola Electric Said to Have Recorded $136 Million Loss in FY 2022 23, Missing Revenue Goal

Ola Electric Said to Have Recorded $136 Million Loss in FY 2022-23, Missing Revenue Goal

Ola Electric is preparing for an up to $700 million initial public offering.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 July 2023 18:02 IST
Ola Electric Said to Have Recorded $136 Million Loss in FY 2022-23, Missing Revenue Goal

Photo Credit: Reuters

Ola Electric remains confident it can this year become operationally profitable

Highlights
  • Ola Electric missed its revenue projection for 2022-23
  • The company sold about 21,400 electric scooters in March
  • Ola's first year of operations saw it record a revenue of $335 million

India's largest e-scooter maker Ola Electric recorded an operating loss of $136 million (roughly Rs. 1,118 crore) on a revenue of $335 million (roughly Rs. 2,754 crore) in the last financial year which concluded in March, three sources told Reuters, missing its publicly disclosed revenue goal.

The 2022-23 loss number of SoftBank-backed Ola Electric, which is preparing for an up to $700 million (roughly Rs. 5754 crore) IPO, has not previously been reported or filed with Indian authorities, which allows time until September to file previous year's earnings.

Ola declined to comment.

The e-scooter maker last year in June issued a statement saying it was "on track to surpass $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,220 crore) run rate by end of this year" and "the future forecast looks even stronger."

The run rate is a financial indicator calculated by taking one month of Ola's revenues and multiplying by 12.

But that revenue projection for 2022-23 was missed. Two sources with direct knowledge of its financials said Ola's first full year of operations saw it record a revenue of $335 million in year with over 150,000 unit sales, and an operating loss of $136 million.

Ola sold about 21,400 electric scooters in March - the last month of the fiscal year 2022/23.

Since it began sales in late 2021, Ola has become India's e-scooter market leader with a 32 percent share, competing with Ather Energy as well as companies like TVS Motor and Hero Electric. It was valued at $5 billion (roughly Rs. 41,104 crore) last year and has raised nearly $800 million (roughly Rs. 6,576 crore) from investors since 2019.

Ola Electric earlier this year laid out aggressive projections internally, estimating its revenue will quadruple to $1.5 billion (roughly Rs. 12,331 crore) 2023-24, a year when it also plans to clock its first profit, Reuters reported last week.

But this was before India slashed government incentives in May on e-scooters, which analysts say will force Ola and others to redraw growth plans.

Despite the incentives cut, the company remains confident it can this year become operationally profitable - a key metric watched by potential IPO investors, according to one of the sources.

"Ola is a market leader in a short while ... That's what their existing investors are bullish on," the person added.

Ola says it builds its e-scooters in the southern state of Tamil Nadu from "the world's largest 2 wheeler factory" which has capacity to produce 10 million units a year. The company has been spending hundreds of millions of dollars in expand its factory and service centres.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ola Electric, Ola
Foxconn Chairman Praises Ecosystem for Semiconductor Chips in India
Global Smartphone Shipments Declined 7.8 Percent on YoY Basis: Report

Related Stories

Ola Electric Said to Have Recorded $136 Million Loss in FY 2022-23, Missing Revenue Goal
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series Supports Tap to Pay in India: See Details
  2. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus to Feature Upgraded 48-Megapixel Sony Camera: Kuo
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series to Be Sold in India at This Price
  4. Moto G14 Price in India Tipped Ahead of August 1 Launch
  5. iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Might Debut With These Hiked Price Tags
  6. Honor 90 Will Reportedly Launch in India in September at This Price
  7. Your Android Phone Will Now Alert You When an AirTag Is Tracking You
  8. iPhone 15 Pro Could Support These 9 Features With the New Action Button
  9. Redmi 12 5G Specifications Teased; to Launch in India on This Date
  10. Infinix GT 10 Pro Price, Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Executives Said to Have Met Invest India CEO for Talks on Plans to Enter India
  2. Binance, CEO Zhao File Motion to Dismiss US CFTC Complaint
  3. Emmy Awards 2023 to Be Delayed Out of September Date Due to Hollywood Strikes
  4. Infinix GT 10 Pro Specifications, Design Features Revealed Ahead of India Launch: All Details
  5. Global Smartphone Shipments Declined 7.8 Percent on YoY Basis: Report
  6. Ola Electric Said to Have Recorded $136 Million Loss in FY 2022-23, Missing Revenue Goal
  7. Foxconn Chairman Praises Ecosystem for Semiconductor Chips in India
  8. Epic Games Asks US Supreme Court to Allow Ruling Against Apple’s App Store Payment Practices to Take Effect
  9. Moto G14 Price in India Tipped Ahead of August 1 Launch; Specifications Teased
  10. Google Rolls Out Apple AirTag Detection With Unwanted Tracking Alerts on Android Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.