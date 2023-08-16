Technology News
  Ola Launches S1X Electric Scooter at Introductory Price of Rs. 79,999, Deliveries to Begin by December

The company also showcased its four electric motorcycles which will be launched towards the end of 2024.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 16 August 2023 11:15 IST
Photo Credit: Ola Electric

The new Ola S1X electric scooter comes in three variants

Highlights
  • The S1X with 2KWh battery variant is priced at Rs. 79,999
  • Bookings will start immediately and deliveries will begin by December
  • The Ola S1X+ has also been launched at a price of Rs. 99,999

Ola Electric on Tuesday launched its new entry-level electric scooter S1X with an introductory price of Rs 79,999 as it accelerates its challenge to conventional engine counterparts.

The company also showcased its four electric motorcycles which will be launched towards the end of 2024.

The new S1X electric scooter comes in three variants, S1X (with a 2KWh battery), S1X with a 3KWh battery and S1X+ also with 3KWh battery but with more connected features, company founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said at a customer event held at Ola Future Factory in Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu).

The S1X with a 2KWh battery variant has been launched at an introductory price of Rs. 79,999 for the first week and will be priced at Rs 89,999 afterwards, he said.

Bookings will start immediately and deliveries will begin by December, Aggarwal said, adding the entry-level electric scooter is aimed for daily commutes of around 10-20 km.

The S1X variant with a 3KWh battery has been launched at an introductory price of Rs. 89,999 for the first week and afterwards, it will be tagged at Rs. 99,999.

The variant can be booked immediately and deliveries will begin in December, he said.

The S1X+ has also been launched at an introductory price of Rs. 99,999 for the first week and afterwards, it will be priced at Rs. 1,09,999. He said customers can book the model immediately and deliveries will be by the end of September.

Aggarwal said the S1X and the S1X+ are differentiated in software and connectivity features.

The S1X has a range of 151 kilometres on a single charge and can reach the top speed of 90 km/hour.

"These scooters together represent the end of ICE age scooters," he claimed, highlighting the cost advantages of owning an electric scooter over an ICE counterpart.

In a statement, Aggarwal said, "We are working with speed and with a clear vision to support the country's leadership in electrification. By developing core technologies in-house, and through adopting economies of scale, localized supply chains and manufacturing engineering, we will ensure complete price parity between ICE and EV vehicles." Ola Electric also introduced the second generation S1Pro priced at Rs. 1,47,499 (ex-showroom). While it can be booked immediately, deliveries will start from mid-September.

With the launch of the new scooters, Ola Electric's portfolio comprises S1X (2khw), S1X, S1X+, S1Air and S1 Pro priced between Rs. 89,999 and Rs. 1.47 lakh.

Ola Electric also showcased its four electric motorcycles -- Diamondhead, Adventure, Roadster and Cruiser -- at the event.

"I am also thrilled to announce the global debut of Ola's electric motorcycles that will be launched towards the end of 2024. Designed and engineered in-house, these motorcycles represent Ola's leap into the future of motorcycling," Aggarwal said.

These bikes will be built in India for the world, he added.

The company also introduced its MoveOS4 update with over 100 enhancements and more than 20 new features, including Ola Maps, hill descent, find my scooter, Geo and time fencing. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Ola Electric, Ola S1X
