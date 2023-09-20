Technology News
  • Home
  • Auto
  • Auto News
  • Ola Electric Plans to File Paperwork for Its $700 Million IPO by End of October: Details

Ola Electric Plans to File Paperwork for Its $700 Million IPO by End of October: Details

Once the IPO papers are filed, they will be reviewed by India's markets regulator who can also send queries, indicating any possible listing is still some months away.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 September 2023 18:20 IST
Ola Electric Plans to File Paperwork for Its $700 Million IPO by End of October: Details

Photo Credit: Ola Electric

Ola's IPO project is internally codenamed "Project Himalaya"

Highlights
  • Ola is India's market leader in e-scooters with a 30 percent share
  • It was founded by Bhavish Aggarwal
  • Ola e-scooters start retailing at $1,080 (roughly Rs. 89,700)

India's Ola Electric plans to file regulatory papers for its up to $700 million (roughly Rs. 5,815 crore) IPO before the end of October as the e-scooter maker fast-tracks its listing move, three people with direct knowledge said. Backed by investors including Singapore's Temasek and Japan's SoftBank, Ola Electric was valued at $5.4 billion (roughly Rs. 44,852 crore) in a recent fundraising.

In an email to its bankers and lawyers on Sunday, an Ola Electric executive asked external advisers on the IPO - including the investment banking units of India's Kotak and ICICI, as well as foreign banks including Bank of America and Goldman Sachs - to give "utmost priority" to meet a five-week deadline, said the sources.

Ola Electric and Kotak did not respond to a request for comment while the other three banks declined to comment. The sources did not wish to be identified as the communication is internal.

Ola's IPO project is internally codenamed "Project Himalaya", and the memo came with a request to bankers and lawyers: do not plan any "long leaves to ensure availability", said the sources.

IPO-bound Indian companies typically do not instruct senior bankers and lawyers to not take leaves, they said.

Once the IPO papers are filed, they will be reviewed by India's markets regulator who can also send queries, indicating any possible listing is still some months away.

Ola Electric is targeting IPO roadshows for early January or February, said one of the sources.

The company, India's market leader in e-scooters with a 30 percent share, was founded by Bhavish Aggarwal and has seen its popularity surge as the country promotes the use of electric cars and scooters.

He has said his affordable e-scooters, which start retailing at $1,080 (roughly Rs. 89,700), are for the masses, and in an interview this year said "Tesla is for the West, Ola is for the rest."

Ola Electric, though, still makes losses. It recorded an operating loss of $136 million (roughly Rs. 1,129 crore) on revenue of $335 million (roughly Rs. 2,782 crore) in the fiscal year ending March 2023, Reuters has reported. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ola Electric, SoftBank, EV
Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G Hands-on Video Leaked Online; Price in India Tipped
ISRO's Aditya L1 Solar Mission Begins Studying Solar Wind, Collects Data on Energetic Particles

Related Stories

Ola Electric Plans to File Paperwork for Its $700 Million IPO by End of October: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Can Be Availed for Just Rs. 74,900 With This Offer
  2. Jio AirFiber Launched in These Cities: See Plans, Internet Speed
  3. OnePlus Open Confirmed to Launch Soon, Might Debut on This Date
  4. Vivo V29 5G, Vivo V29 Pro 5G Price in India, Camera Details Tipped: See Here
  5. Motorola Edge 40 Neo Price in India Tipped: Here’s How Much It Might Cost
  6. Redmi Note 13 Pro Will Get This Brand New Chipset and IP68 Rating
  7. Realme C53 With 6GB RAM and 128GB Storage Debuts in India at This Price
  8. Vivo T2 Pro 5G Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch: See Here
  9. AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Updated With These New Features Alongside iOS 17
  10. Google Pixel Watch 2 Said to Get This New Feature: Check Here
#Latest Stories
  1. ISRO's Aditya L1 Solar Mission Begins Studying Solar Wind, Collects Data on Energetic Particles
  2. WhatsApp Passkey Support Reportedly Rolling Out to Beta Testers on Android: How It Works
  3. OnePlus Open Foldable Confirmed to Launch "Soon", Might Debut on October 19
  4. Ola Electric Plans to File Paperwork for Its $700 Million IPO by End of October: Details
  5. Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G Hands-on Video Leaked Online; Price in India Tipped
  6. MS Paint Updated With Support for Layers, Editing Transparent Images: Details
  7. Kaala Paani Release Date: Mona Singh-Led Survival Drama Series is out October 18 on Netflix
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Could Ditch 10x Telephoto Camera to Ship With a 5x Zoom Level Sensor
  9. OxygenOS 14 Open Beta Rollout Timeline, Android 14-Compatible OnePlus Phones Confirmed: Details
  10. Itel S23+ Teased to Launch in India Soon; to Be Priced Under Rs. 15,000
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.