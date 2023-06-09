Technology News
  • Home
  • Auto
  • Auto News
  • Ola Electric Said to Hold Investor Meet on IPO Plans From Next Week

Ola Electric Said to Hold Investor Meet on IPO Plans From Next Week

Ola's founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal will travel to Singapore, United States and United Kingdom over the next two weeks, said the two sources.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 June 2023 22:24 IST
Ola Electric Said to Hold Investor Meet on IPO Plans From Next Week

Ola Electric is likely to file regulatory papers on the IPO for approval by August, the two sources said

Highlights
  • Ola is backed by investors such as SoftBank and Temasek
  • India is one of the world's biggest automotive markets
  • Ola has plans to raise between $600 million and $1 billion

India's Ola Electric will hold talks next week with investors in Singapore and the United States on its planned stock market listing, the first of a series of meetings for its up to $1 billion (nearly Rs. 8,250 crore) IPO, two sources with direct knowledge said.

The sources said Ola, which makes electric scooters and is backed by investors such as SoftBank and Temasek, has plans to raise between $600 million (nearly Rs. 4,950 crore) and $1 billion in its initial public offering (IPO), which is planned for late 2023.

With the IPO still some way off, Ola is embarking on investor meetings earlier than usual to explain the business potential of India's nascent EV market.

Ola's founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal will travel to Singapore, United States and United Kingdom over the next two weeks, said the two sources, who declined to be named as the plans are confidential.

Aggarwal plans to meet investors, including BlackRock, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, and mutual funds such as T Rowe Price, the first source said.

"EVs are still an emerging space and while there are some global parallels, it is an even newer story in India. So Bhavish wants to take the extra time to create comfort for investors," said the first source.

Ola Electric declined to comment. BlackRock, GIC and T Rowe Price did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Reuters is the first to report details of Ola's planned investor meetings.

India is one of the world's biggest automotive markets with a small but fast-growing EV segment. Ola says it is the market leader in India in e-scooters, selling around 30,000 a month, priced around $1,600 (nearly Rs. 1,32,000) each.

Ola Electric is likely to file regulatory papers on the IPO for approval by August, the two sources said.

The investor meetings will focus on Ola's scooter business, its growth prospects and valuation, which is expected to be more than $5 billion, the sources said.

Ola competes with other startups and bigger companies like TVS Motors, Ather Energy and Hero Electric, which are ramping up their EV scooter plans.

It has also appointed Bank of America as one of its lead managers on the IPO, in addition to Goldman Sachs, Citi and local banks Kotak, Axis and ICICI Securities.

Bank of America, whose appointment has not been previously reported, did not respond to a query seeking comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ola Electric, Ola, IPO, SoftBank
Binance.US Halts Dollar Deposits After SEC Crackdown, Asks Customers to Withdraw Dollar Funds

Related Stories

Ola Electric Said to Hold Investor Meet on IPO Plans From Next Week
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Could Run on This Flagship Chipset: Check Here
  2. Xiaomi Pad 6 Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of India Launch: Details
  3. Realme 11 Pro 5G, Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Launched in India at These Prices
  4. Poco F5, Poco X5 Pro 5G, Others Now Listed With Discounted Price on Flipkart
  5. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G India Launch Date Finally Revealed; Front Design Teased
  6. Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Review: The Yin-Yang Smartphone
  7. Disney+ Hotstar to Stream Cricket Tournaments for Free in India
  8. Asus ZenFone 10 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Global Launch Set for This Date
  9. Infinix Note 30 5G With Bypass Charging to Launch in India Under Rs. 15,000
  10. JioTag, Apple AirTag-Like Bluetooth Tracker Debuts in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Ola Electric Said to Hold Investor Meet on IPO Plans From Next Week
  2. Binance.US Halts Dollar Deposits After SEC Crackdown, Asks Customers to Withdraw Dollar Funds
  3. Xiaomi India Officials, 3 Banks Served ED Notice for FEMA Violation
  4. Former Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth May Join Honor as India Head: Report
  5. Reddit's New API Policy Forces Third Party Apps Like Apollo, Sync, RIF, More to Shut Down
  6. Amazon Signs Agreement With ICAR to Help Farmers Enrolled Under Kisan Store
  7. AI in Current Form Lacks Logic, Reasoning; No Threat to Jobs: Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  8. HODLer, No-Coiner, Bagholder, BTC Maximalist: Are You One of These Crypto Investors?
  9. General Motors Adopts Tesla's Charging Plug, Giving GM EV Owners Access to Supercharger Network
  10. Disney+ Hotstar to Stream ICC Cricket Tournaments for Free on Mobile Devices in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.