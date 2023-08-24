Technology News
Bookings for TVS X are open now on company's website and deliveries across 15 cities will start from November 2023.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 24 August 2023 13:12 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

The electric two-wheeler comes with a 10.2-inch HD+ TFT touchscreen

Highlights
  • TVS X delivers an acceleration of 0-40 kilometre per hour in 2.6 seconds
  • The two-wheeler has a sustained maximum speed of 105 kmph.
  • Customers will get the option of Smart X home rapid charger with TVS X

TVS Motor Company has unveiled its premium electric crossover two-wheeler TVS X targeting the millennials and Gen Z population in India and abroad. Launched at an introductory price of Rs. 2.50 lakh, the electric two-wheeler comes with a high-performance battery pack that delivers 4.44kWh of installed capacity of energy, acceleration of 0-40 kilometre per hour in 2.6 seconds, and a sustained maximum speed of 105 kmph.

The in-house developed battery management system at TVS Motor ensures safe operation and prolonged lifespan of cells by continuously monitoring current flow.

Customers will get the option of Smart X home rapid charger that delivers 0-50 per cent in 50 minutes (optional add-on 3 kW fast charger) or portable charger delivering 0-80 per cent in 4 hours and 30 minutes (950W charger).

"TVS X will be available at a thrill-electric introductory price of Rs. 2,49,990 (ex-showroom Bengaluru) with portable 950W chargers at Rs. 16,275 (including GST) and a 3kW Smart X home rapid charger is also available as an option," the company's CEO KN Radhakrishnan said at the launch event in Dubai on Wednesday.

Bookings for TVS X are open now on company's website and deliveries across 15 cities will start from November 2023 in phase-wise, he said, adding the government's FAME incentive is not applicable for the model.

In an interaction with media, Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said, "We are targeting the millennials and the Gen Zs. Our dedication to harness technology and innovation towards a greener and more sustainable future has brought to us this incredibly desirable machine." Millennials comprise people born between 1981 and 1996, while those born between 1996 and 2010 are referred as Gen Z (generation Z).

The electric two-wheeler model has been designed for the global citizens, who are trendsetters and visionaries with a passion for technology. It is set to inspire a shift towards premium yet sustainable and technologically advanced mobility solutions, he said.

Venu also said that the company has invested Rs 250 crore as capital expenditure for the production of the new model.

Besides selling in India, the company is also eyeing to export the model to Bangladesh, Nepal, Europe and Latin America, Venu said in reply to a question on exports.

The electric two-wheeler comes with a unique feature of 10.2-inch HD+ TFT touchscreen, the largest in this class, and offers navigation, music, video offerings, gaming options, etc. to the rider.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: TVS Motors, TVS X
