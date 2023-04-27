Technology News
Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch

The new sprint race format for F1 comes into effect this weekend, with a separate qualifying session for the sprint race.

Written by Ali Pardiwala, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 April 2023 11:38 IST
Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch

F1 returns to Baku, Azerbaijan this weekend, after a four-week break

  • The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is the fourth round of the 2023 season
  • The F2 races will also take place this weekend
  • The main F1 race starts at 4:30pm (IST) on Sunday, April 30

Formula 1 returns after a four-week break for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the fourth round of the 2023 F1 Championship. The race weekend kicks off on Friday, April 28, and goes on till Sunday, April 30, with F1 and F2 sessions and races scheduled to take place across the weekend. Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen continued to dominate in the third round in Australia at the beginning of April. However, the competition did make big positive strides, particularly former champions Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso, who came in second and third respectively.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 will also see the resumption of the F2 championship, with sessions taking place alongside F1 action at the Baku City Circuit in Azerbaijan. Indian driver Kush Maini, in his rookie F2 season with Campos Racing, secured his first podium finish in the sprint race in Australia. Meanwhile, the more experienced Jehan Daruvala will hope to build on the momentum after test-driving the Mahindra Racing Formula E car in Berlin.

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023: How to watch in India

F1 fans in India will need to have the F1 TV app, along with the F1 TV Pro subscription, to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 in India. All race sessions across the weekend for F1 and F2 can be watched on the app across all supported devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs.

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India

Practice: Friday April 28, 3:00pm (IST)

Qualifying: Friday April 28, 6:30pm (IST)

Sprint Shootout: Saturday April 29, 2:00pm (IST)

Sprint Race: Saturday April 29, 7:00pm (IST)

Main Race: Sunday April 30, 4:30pm (IST)

Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023: timings in India

Practice: Friday April 28, 12:35pm (IST)

Qualifying: Friday April 28, 4:30pm (IST)

Sprint Race: Saturday April 29, 4:30pm (IST)

Feature Race: Sunday April 30, 12:55pm (IST)

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023: What to expect

Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen have had a dominant start to the 2023 season, leading both championship standings going into the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez managed to finish fifth in the Australian Grand Prix despite starting from the back of the grid, but this did create room for former world champions Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso to narrow the gap for second place thanks to podium finishes.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix takes place at the Baku City Circuit, a street circuit characterised by narrow track sections and tight corners. This also means that racing incidents and accidents are likely to result in a full safety car or even a red flag, making this a tricky and potentially extended race. Sergio Perez, known for his performances at street circuits - and the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in particular - will hope to use this to his advantage.

There's still a long way to go in the season, leaving plenty of room for the competition to catch up. Ferrari has had a disastrous start to the season and will hope to make up ground going into the next few rounds, while Mercedes and Aston Martin continue to perform well and challenge Red Bull Racing's dominance. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will also see the introduction of the new sprint race format, where Friday qualifying sets the grid for the main race on Sunday, while a shorter 'Sprint Shootout' qualifying session sets the grid for the sprint race.

Further reading: F1, Formula 1, Red Bull Racing, Aston Martin F1, Mercedes AMG Petronas F1, Ferrari F1, Azerbaijan GP, Azerbaijan GP 2023, Motor Racing, India, F1 TV, F1 TV Pro
Ali Pardiwala writes about entertainment, and audio and video gadgets for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for over a decade now.
