Technology News
loading

Amazon India Partners With TVS Motor to Boost Electric Mobility in E-Commerce Delivery

Amazon India will deploy a fleet of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers from TVS Motor for its last-mile deliveries.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 9 November 2022 18:54 IST
Amazon India Partners With TVS Motor to Boost Electric Mobility in E-Commerce Delivery

Photo Credit: Pexels

The collaboration strengthens Amazon India's existing delivery network

Highlights
  • TVS Motor to offer Amazon India electric vehicle solutions
  • Electric vehicles to be deployed for Amazon's last-mile deliveries
  • Amazon India earlier announced addition of 10,000 EVs by 2025

Amazon India and TVS Motor have joined hands to strengthen electric mobility in the country, the companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday. As part of the collaboration, a fleet of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers from TVS Motor will be deployed for Amazon's last-mile deliveries. In addition, the two companies will work in tandem to examine EV use cases for various Amazon business groups for its network and logistical requirements, the statement said.

In order to test solutions, the two companies will pilot TVS Motor's electric vehicle solutions through partner base and delivery associates across India.

TVS Motor is now ready with electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler product options for B2B (business-to-business) along with an ecosystem of connected service and alternate ownership. We are happy to collaborate with Amazon India, which marks a big milestone in our journey, and contribute to our joint goals of electrifying their mobility services,” TVS Motor Company Future Mobility Senior Vice President Manu Saxena said.

Amazon India Director-Customer Fulfilment, Supply Chain and Global Specialty Fulfilment, Abhinav Singh said the collaboration marks another decisive step for the company to achieve its goal of becoming net-zero carbon by 2040.

“Electric mobility is a significant component of our business operations, and we are resolute in our commitment to transforming our transportation network to serve our customers more sustainably,” he added.

The collaboration strengthens Amazon India's delivery network by adding electric two and three-wheelers to the existing fleet, Singh said.

“This will support our supply chain in minimising the environmental impact of our operations and contribute to Amazon India's goal of inducting 10,000 EVs into our fleet by 2025,” he added.

In 2020, Amazon India announced that it would include 10,000 EVs in its delivery fleet by 2025.

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon India, EVs, TVS Motor, TVS
Realme 10 5G Specifications, Price Tipped via China Telecom Listing
Featured video of the day
iPad Pro: Should You Upgrade to M2?

Related Stories

Amazon India Partners With TVS Motor to Boost Electric Mobility in E-Commerce Delivery
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Meta Will Cut More Than 11,000 Jobs, One of Biggest US Layoffs in 2022
  2. The Crown to Khakee The Bihar Chapter, the 7 Biggest TV Series in November
  3. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Equip Ambulances With GPS Support, Establish Control Room for Uninterrupted Traffic, Karnataka HC Says
  2. Mahindra Partners With Three EV Infrastructure Firms to Build Charging Stations for Upcoming Vehicles
  3. Amazon India Partners With TVS Motor to Boost Electric Mobility in E-Commerce Delivery
  4. Realme 10 5G Specifications, Price Tipped via China Telecom Listing
  5. Bosch Partners With IBM in Quantum Computing to Find Surrogates for Precious Metals, Rare Earths Elements
  6. Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 12GB Model Tipped to Launch Again as the RTX 4070 Ti
  7. Japan’s Telecom Major NTT Docomo, Accenture Partner to Provide $4 Billion Fund for Web3 Exploration
  8. Star Wars Movie in Development With Deadpool 3 Director Shawn Levy: Report
  9. Medibank Data Breach: Personal Information of Australian Health Insurer's Customers Posted to the Dark Web
  10. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G With 25W Charging Support Spotted on 3C Certification Website: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.