Canon PowerShot V10 Compact Camera With Vertical Grip Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The Canon PowerShot V10 is priced in India at Rs. 39,995.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 13 May 2023 14:04 IST
Canon PowerShot V10 Compact Camera With Vertical Grip Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Canon

Canon PowerShot V10 claims to be a content creation powerhouse

Highlights
  • Canon PowerShot V10 comes with face tracking auto focus feature
  • The camera is equipped with a DIGIC X image processor
  • It will be available for purchase in India starting June

Canon PowerShot V10 was launched in India on Thursday. It is a compact camera with an emphasis on video recording capabilities and is designed for smartphone users. The camera comes with a retractable and tiltable stand that can be affixed to the body. The camera also includes an in-built microphone that minimises noise and records clean sound, which is useful for creating ASMR videos.

Canon PowerShot V10 price in India, availability

The compact camera, claimed to be a "content creation powerhouse", is available in a black and silver colour option. It is priced in India at Rs. 39,995. The device will be on sale starting in June.

Canon PowerShot V10 specifications, features

The camera is marketed as a useful tool for vloggers and content creators. The Canon PowerShot V10 sports a DIGIC X image processor and is equipped with a 1-inch CMOS 13.1-megapixel sensor. It also has face tracking feature  and a specified frame auto-focus. The camera arrives with a 19mm lens. 

For still images, the Canon PowerShot V10 has an effective ISO range of 125 - 12800. On the other hand, for videos, the effective ISO ranges from 125 - 6400, with a maximum ISO of 3200 for 4K quality video recordings.

The camera comes with a maximum shutter speed of 1/2000 for still images and a maximum shutter speed of 1/4000 for video recordings. 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) is the maximum video recording quality supported by the camera. It also supports Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) video quality. Up to 1 hour of recording time is supported on the device.

The Canon PowerShot V10 features a singular microSD card slot, one HDMI micro (Type D) and a 3.5mm stereo mini jack. The camera is powered by an inbuilt rechargeable lithium-ion battery alongside a USB Power Adapter PD-E1 or adapter with an output capacity of 5 V/1.5 A or more.

The camera also supports WiFi and Bluetooth Low Energy Technology. It allows direct live streaming to YouTube and Facebook. Weighing a mere 211 grams, the camera measures about 63.4mm x 90.0mm x 34.3mm in size.

Google I/O 2023 saw Google tell us repeatedly that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet.
Canon PowerShot V10

Canon PowerShot V10

  • KEY SPECS
Camera Type Digital Camera
Sensor Type CMOS
Comments

Further reading: Canon PowerShot V10, Canon PowerShot V10 price in India, Canon PowerShot V10 specifications, Canon
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360.
Canon PowerShot V10 Compact Camera With Vertical Grip Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
