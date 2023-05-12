Technology News
  Elon Musk Announces NBCUniversal's Linda Yaccarino to Become New CEO of Twitter

Elon Musk Announces NBCUniversal's Linda Yaccarino to Become New CEO of Twitter

Elon Musk mentioned that her she will look after business operations, while working on transforming the social media platform into X.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 May 2023 21:32 IST
Elon Musk Announces NBCUniversal's Linda Yaccarino to Become New CEO of Twitter

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @LindaYacc

Linda Yaccarino is former NBCUniversal ad chief, who modernised the Comcast media division's ad business

Highlights
  • Elon Musk completed his purchase of Twitter in October 2022
  • Yaccarino joined NBCU in 2011, after 15 years at Turner Entertainment
  • Yaccarino's exit comes at a difficult time for NBCUniversal

Elon Musk on Friday took to Twitter to announce the name of the new Twitter CEO. As his tweets confirmed, NBCUniversal's Linda Yaccarino has been hired to take over Musk's role as the CEO of the social media company. Sharing about her job responsibilities at Twitter, Musk mentioned that her she will look after business operations, while working on transforming the social media platform into X, the everything app. The billionaire, on the other hand, will look after the product design and new technology. 

 

Yaccarino is the former NBCUniversal advertising chief, who modernized the Comcast entertainment and media division's advertising business and had been in talks for the job before NBC announced her departure Friday morning.

Since Musk acquired Twitter in October, advertisers have fled the platform, worried that their ads could appear next to inappropriate content after the company lost nearly 80 percent of staff. Musk earlier this year acknowledged that Twitter suffered a massive decline in ad revenue.

Twitter's "trajectory will immediately take a 180-degree turn" under her leadership, said Lou Paskalis, a long-time ad industry executive and CEO of AJL Advisory, a marketing consultancy.

Musk axed thousands of employees, rushed the launch of a subscription product that allowed scammers to impersonate major brands and suspended users with whom he disagreed.

"I think (Yaccarino) has climbed every mountain she could at NBCU and did it impeccably well. And there's no greater challenge than restoring order at Twitter," he said.

Yaccarino could not be reached for comment.

Her exit is another big blow to NBCUniversal. Last month, NBC parent Comcast said NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell was leaving after acknowledging an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, following a complaint that prompted an investigation.

Advertising President Mark Marshall will step in as interim chairman of NBCUniversal's advertising and partnerships group. Marshall was named president of ad sales and partnerships in 2018, overseeing NBC's broadcast entertainment, sports and advanced advertising sales.

Yaccarino's exit comes at a difficult time for NBCUniversal, which is preparing for its annual upfront presentation to advertisers on Monday at Radio City Music Hall.

Yaccarino joined NBCU in 2011, after 15 years at Turner Entertainment, and has been credited with taking the network's ad sales operation into the digital era.

As broadcast television audiences migrated to streaming, she took to the stage at Radio City Music Hall last year to tell advertisers their brand messages were not an afterthought. She said NBCUniversal incorporated ads in its Peacock streaming service from the outset.

"Twitter needs credibility with the advertising community," said Greg Kahn, chief executive of GK Digital Ventures media consultancy. "Linda has demonstrated her trust, her innovative nature of bringing new partners to the table and a deep bench of relationships."

Musk, the CEO of electric vehicle maker Tesla, completed his purchase of Twitter in October. He said in December that he would step aside as CEO once he found "someone foolish enough to take the job."

On Thursday, Musk tweeted that he had found a CEO without naming Yaccarino. One person close to Yaccarino said Musk's tweet may well have accelerated the timetable for her to join Twitter, which would be a balm to Tesla shareholders.

Shares of Tesla were down 1.3 percent on Friday, as analysts commented that a CEO hire would allow Musk to concentrate on the EV business. Comcast shares were little changed.

© Thomson Reuters 2023
 

© Thomson Reuters 2023
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Elon Musk, Twitter, Tesla, SpaceX
