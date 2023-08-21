Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola G84 5G Renders Leak Online; 50 Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras, Hole Punch Display Tipped

Motorola G84 5G Renders Leak Online; 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display Tipped

Moto G84 5G is expected to succeed both the Moto G82 5G and Moto G73 5G.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 August 2023 11:49 IST
Motorola G84 5G Renders Leak Online; 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display Tipped

Photo Credit: X/ @evleaks

Motorola G84 5G is shown in black, grey and red colour options

Highlights
  • Motorola G84 5G appears to carry dual rear cameras
  • It might pack an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication
  • Moto G82 5G runs on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC

Motorola G84 5G launch could be nearing as alleged renders of the smartphone have leaked online. The image showcases the device's front and back design. It is seen in three different colour options with a hole-punch display in the leaked images. They also suggest a dual rear camera setup on the Motorola G84 5G. It might come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Motorola G84 5G could debut with upgrades over last year's Moto G82 5G and this year's Moto G73.

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) posted alleged renders of Motorola G84 5G on X (formerly Twitter). It is seen with slightly thick bezels on the sides and has a centrally placed hole-punch cutout on the display to house the selfie shooter. The handset is shown in black, grey, and red colour options. Further, the smartphone seems to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

At the back, the Motorola G84 5G appears to carry a dual rear camera setup along with an LED flash. The camera unit is seen featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera sensors appear to be arranged in a rectangular-shaped island at the upper left corner of the handset. The Motorola logo is seen to be placed on the rear panel. 

This new development came hours after Blass shared alleged renders of Moto G54 5G on X.

Moto G84 5G is expected to succeed both the Moto G82 5G and Moto G73 5G. The former was unveiled in India in June last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 21,499 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Moto G73 5G was launched in March this year with an initial price tag of Rs. 18,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The Moto G82 5G runs on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, while Motorola's G73 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC. The Moto G82 5G has a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, whereas the Moto G73 5G flaunt a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Moto G82 5G

Moto G82 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp pOLED display
  • Loud stereo speakers
  • 30W fast charging
  • Clean UI
  • Bad
  • Average video recording performance
Read detailed Motorola Moto G82 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Moto G73 5G

Moto G73 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • IP52 rating
  • Smooth software experience
  • Good for mid-level gaming
  • Bad
  • Display isn't bright enough
  • Poor low-light camera performance
  • Average battery life
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Motorola Moto G73 5G review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 930
Front Camera 16-Ultrapixel
Rear Camera 50-Ultrapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola G84 5G, Motorola G84, Motorola, Motorola G Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Luna-25, Russia’s First Moon Mission in 47 Years, Ends in Failure After Crashing on Lunar Surface
ISRO Releases Images of Lunar Far Side Area Captured by Chandrayaan-3's Lander Camera
Motorola G84 5G Renders Leak Online; 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display Tipped
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Honor Stages India Return With Manufacturing Plans, Will Launch 3 Variants
  2. Motorola G84 5G Leaked Renders Suggest Design: See Here
  3. Moto E13 Variant With 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage Debuts in India at This Price
  4. Russia’s Luna-25 Space Craft Crashes on Moon in Failure: Details
  5. Chandrayaan-3's Lander Captures Images of Lunar Far Side Area: See Here
  6. Infinix Zero 30 5G India Launch Timeline, Colours Confirmed: See Details
  7. iPhone 15 Series Will Reportedly Offer Faster Charging at This Rate
  8. Vivo V29e Will Launch in India on This Date
  9. Vivo Y77t With MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC Launched at This Price
  10. Samsung Could Be Working on 1-Inch and 440-Megapixel Camera Sensors
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT 5 With 240W Fast Charging to Launch on August 28, Alleged Render Suggests Design
  2. Smartphone Maker Honor Stages India Relaunch, Aims to Start Local Manufacturing in Early 2024
  3. Motorola G84 5G Renders Leak Online; 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display Tipped
  4. Bitcoin, Ether See Profits Returning After Loss Spell, Most Altcoins Show Gains
  5. ISRO Releases Images of Lunar Far Side Area Captured by Chandrayaan-3's Lander Camera
  6. Luna-25, Russia’s First Moon Mission in 47 Years, Ends in Failure After Crashing on Lunar Surface
  7. Google Tipped to Have Cancelled Nvidia Chromebook Plans
  8. ChatGPT and Other Language AIs Are Nothing Without Humans — a Sociologist Explains How Countless Hidden People Make the Magic
  9. Canada Requests Meta to Remove Ban on Domestic News From Instagram, Facebook
  10. Samsung Said to Be Working on 1-Inch and 440-Megapixel Camera Sensors: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.