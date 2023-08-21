Motorola G84 5G launch could be nearing as alleged renders of the smartphone have leaked online. The image showcases the device's front and back design. It is seen in three different colour options with a hole-punch display in the leaked images. They also suggest a dual rear camera setup on the Motorola G84 5G. It might come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Motorola G84 5G could debut with upgrades over last year's Moto G82 5G and this year's Moto G73.

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) posted alleged renders of Motorola G84 5G on X (formerly Twitter). It is seen with slightly thick bezels on the sides and has a centrally placed hole-punch cutout on the display to house the selfie shooter. The handset is shown in black, grey, and red colour options. Further, the smartphone seems to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

At the back, the Motorola G84 5G appears to carry a dual rear camera setup along with an LED flash. The camera unit is seen featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera sensors appear to be arranged in a rectangular-shaped island at the upper left corner of the handset. The Motorola logo is seen to be placed on the rear panel.

This new development came hours after Blass shared alleged renders of Moto G54 5G on X.

Moto G84 5G is expected to succeed both the Moto G82 5G and Moto G73 5G. The former was unveiled in India in June last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 21,499 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Moto G73 5G was launched in March this year with an initial price tag of Rs. 18,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The Moto G82 5G runs on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, while Motorola's G73 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC. The Moto G82 5G has a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, whereas the Moto G73 5G flaunt a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

