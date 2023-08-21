Technology News
Realme GT 5 is confirmed to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 August 2023 13:00 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 5 is teased to offer 240W fast charging support

Highlights
  • Realme GT 5 is expected to debut as a successor to Realme GT 3
  • Realme Buds Air 5 will also make their debut at the same event
  • It will come with up to 24GB of onboard memory

Realme GT 5 has been confirmed to launch on August 28 in China. The handset will debut alongside the Realme Buds Air 5 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. The Realme GT 5 is already teased to run on Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with up to 24GB RAM. Additionally, ahead of the official launch, a known tipster has posted an alleged render of the handset, suggesting its design. The Realme GT 5 is seen featuring a slightly curved display with a hole-punch cutout at the centre.

Through a post on Weibo, Realme announced that the Realme GT 5 will be unveiled in China on August 28 as a part of the company's fifth-anniversary celebrations. The launch event will begin at 2:00pm local time (11:30pm IST). Realme Buds Air 5 TWS earphones will also make their debut at the same event in China. Realme is teasing the upcoming handset with the tagline "Leapfrog” (translated from Chinese).

Last week, Realme CMO Xu Qi Chase teased the specifications of the Realme GT 5. It is confirmed to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with up to 24GB of onboard memory. It will offer 240W fast charging support as well.

Additionally, tipster Digital Chat Station also posted an alleged render of Realme GT 5 on the Chinese microblogging platform, showcasing its design from the front. The render shows the handset with a slightly curved display with a hole-punch design and thin bezels. The microphone, SIM tray, speaker grille, and USB Type-C port are seen arranged at the bottom of the device.

The Realme GT 5 is expected to debut as a successor to the Realme GT 3. The latter was launched during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 with a starting price tag of $649 (roughly Rs. 53,500).

It features a 6.74-inch 1.5K (1,240x2,772 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen SoC, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The Realme GT 3 flaunts a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and features a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front. It is backed by a 4,600mAh battery that supports 240W SUPERVOOC charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Realme GT 5, Realme GT 5 Specifications, Realme GT 3, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
