Samsung is said to be working on new camera sensors with upgraded specifications. Earlier this year, the South Korean tech giant released its flagship Galaxy S23 series. The lineup included a Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23+ and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra models. The quad-rear camera unit of the high-end Ultra model comes with a 200-megapixel primary sensor with a wide-angle lens, accompanied by a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, a 10-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens, and another 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 10x optical zoom.

A Sammobile report citing a tweet by tipster Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) hinted that Samsung is working on a new batch of ISOCELL camera sensors. The listed sensors are tipped to go into mass production by the latter half of 2024. The tipster suggested that the company is working on a 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN6 1.6-inch sensor, a 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP7 0.6-inch sensor, and a 440-megapixel ISOCELL HU1 with an unspecified-sized sensor.

The report suggested that the ISOCELL GN6 is likely to be the mobile and camera manufacturer's "biggest and first" 1-inch sensor which could compete with the Sony IMX989 sensor, which is expected to be a worthy camera upgrade for upcoming flagship smartphones.

The rumoured 440-megapixel ISOCELL HU1 camera sensor is expected to feature a larger than a 1-inch lens. Since Samsung uses its camera sensors for both smartphones and assisted smart-driving cars, it is unclear if the sensor will be used in phones or cars, the report added. The company had also notably previously stated that it wants to work on camera sensors with up to 600-megapixel resolution.

The latest Samsung model with the highest camera resolution yet, the Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at Rs. 1,24,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model and 12GB RAM + 1TB storage variant are priced at Rs. 1,34,999 and Rs. 1,54,999, respectively.

